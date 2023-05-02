Phoenix MT4 Discord Notifier

Phoenix MT4 Discord Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader4 and Discord. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Discord .


Notifications for:

  • Opened order
  • Closed order
  • Modified order


Parameters:

  • Discord Webhook - Discord webhook which will be used for receiving the info
  • Discord Bot name - Bot name in Discord server/channel
  • Notify for opened order - notifies when order is opened
  • Notify for pending order - notifies when pending order is placed
  • Notify for modified order - notifies when existing order is modified
  • Notify for closed/canceled order - notifies when order is closed/canceled 
  • Symbol Filter - notifies only for orders related to the specified symbols in the list
  • Send screenshot - sends a screenshot every time an event occurs
    •  

How to setup guide:


What to expect in the future:

  • Alerts
