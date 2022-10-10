Neural Oscillator
ONLY FOR FX MAJOR PAIRS
Neural Oscillator is a later evolution of Neuro Scalper found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72342
It is a cluster signal, a better oscillator than a more traditional one like MACD. Neural Oscillator adds a divergence with momentum type signal compared to Neuro Scalper. Attach to charts. Entry arrows are at 100 for buy and -100 for sell. Example set up in the comments. Simple rules.
Trade this as a stand alone system.
How to trade:
- Trade during Active hours.
- Enter when oscillator pulls back at arrows. For example in an uptrend color, enter a buy when the oscillator pulls back from 70 to 100 level area and exit at the top line around 295 or at the opposite signal.
- Enter when oscillator pulls back at arrows. For example in an downtrend color, enter a sell when the oscillator pulls back from -70 to -100 level area and exit at the top line around 295 or at the opposite signal