Neural Oscillator

ONLY FOR FX MAJOR PAIRS

Neural Oscillator  is a later evolution of Neuro Scalper found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72342

It is a cluster signal, a better oscillator than a more traditional one like MACD.    Neural Oscillator adds a divergence with momentum type signal compared to Neuro Scalper.  Attach to  charts.  Entry arrows are at 100 for buy and -100 for sell.  Example set up in the comments.  Simple rules.

Trade this as a stand alone system.

How to trade:

  • Trade during Active hours.
  • Enter when oscillator pulls back  at arrows.  For example in an uptrend color, enter a buy when the oscillator pulls back from 70 to 100 level area and exit at the top line around 295 or at the opposite signal.
  • Enter when oscillator pulls back  at arrows.  For example in an downtrend color, enter a sell when the oscillator pulls back from -70 to -100 level area and exit at the top line around 295 or at the opposite signal

 

