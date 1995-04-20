DemRsiMTF tuned by Sergo

I decided to list it for free.

Combined Informer of DeMarker with RSI MTF.

Each parameter can be change values in menu.

it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy. Now I use it for BTC, ETH, BNB.

In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.  

Short ATR helps to determine when price was slow/stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump.

The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed. 

Examples:

~Demarker:

DeMarker when text "buy" will be showed? When previous closed bar is higher that oversold level value you set in menu.

The text "sell" will be similarly back crossing the value from the overbought value down.

DeMarker shows "0.18 ~~~~" it means that oversold price and we need to wait closing bar > 0.2 (menu set)

Added a function when fake signal was used, you will see a text "danger" if value will returning again to overbought/oversold levels and decide exit or not. 

~RSI:

Bitcoin MN shows "45 ---<" it means that current and previous 2 bars (all 3 bars) under equator value = 50

Bitcoin D1 shows "59 +++>" it means that current and previous 2 bars (all 3 bars) above equator value = 50

I'll look up smallest TF 15-30 minutes for entry long after "+++" will be showed

Good luck!

