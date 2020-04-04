Pyramid Hedging

Please Note that: We design this EA  default for XAUUSD, but you can run any pairs, please pm to me after purchasing EA to get setting files.

  • Broker 3 digits: eg: 3700.xxx, (if Broker 2 digits, please delete 1 zero, eg : Grid Step: 1000 --> 100)
  • Spread: As low as possible  
  • Broker: Any broker with hedging account type and with "close by" function.  
  • Time Frame: M1
  • Ballace: 20.000 usd/20.000 cent
  • Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting)
  • Pyramid Hedging is an Expert Advisor based on Algorithm to close all trades with profit, and hedging if market has not direction clearly. After that EA will use Martingale to open, and close all buy and sell with profit. You can choose Account Total Stoploss Money (10.000), EA will close all  trades to protect your account when Loss > Account Total Stoploss Money. It is a very simple to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you.

Settings:

  • EAname = "Pyramid Hedging EA";
  • Magic= 2025;
  • Manage Manual Orders: True/false ; (True: All Manual Orders are considered EA Orders; False: All Manual Orders are not influent by EA)
  • Max Spread=0; (0: disable)
  • Lots= 0.01;
  • MaxLots =  1.0;
  • Use MultiCloseby = True/False (Just True with some account has "Close By" Function.
  • Use Grid=True/False;
  • Grid Step 1= 1000 (Points)
  • Order Layer 1= 10 (10 first orders with Grid step 1000 points)
  • Grid Step 2= 1500 (Points)
  • Order Layer 2= 10 (10 next orders with Grid step 1500 points)
  • Grid Step 3= 2000 (Points)
  • Grid Max Trades= 100 (80 next orders with Grid step 2000 points)
  • Grid Lot Multiplier=1.2;
  • TakeProfit Money PerLot =100; (profit=100$/lot, EA close all)
  • Account Total Profit Money= 100; (profit=100$, EA close all)
  • Account Total Stoploss Money= 10.000 (10.000 $ or 10.000 cent)
Time filter
  • Start  = 0:00;
  • End  = 24:00; You  can trade 24/5

Recommend Minimum Ballance is 20.000$, or 20.000 cent deposit, Initial Lots: 0.01 with default setting and MaxLots = 1.0 




































































































Produits recommandés
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Le robot utilise la stratégie de négociation consistant à briser les lignes de l'indicateur des bandes de Bollinger. L'essence de cette stratégie réside dans l'analyse constante des lignes de l'indicateur et la recherche des points de rupture les plus efficaces pour ses lignes. Lorsque le prix franchit la ligne indicatrice dans l'une des directions, le robot ouvre une transaction dans cette direction et commence à la suivre.Mais le robot n'ouvre pas de transactions à chaque fois que les lignes
Smart Grid FX
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading. EA uses principle of Martingale. EA work algorithm: At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction. Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit. The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing,
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA est un système de trading automatique avancé basé sur les dernières recherches sur l'action des prix ! Ce conseiller expert « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 20 Set_files disponibles ! Utilisez Set_files v25.12 dans la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. L'idée de trading est basée sur un modèle d'action des prix totalement inédit que j'ai découvert par moi-même ! ANTI SCALPING TRADER est un excellent investissement : il fon
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
LoLFx
Sergey Kruglov
3 (1)
Experts
LoLFx is a scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Fully automated. Designed for trading EURUSD, a low spread broker is preferred. The EA independently detects support and resistance lines and places pending orders. When the market changes it removes old pending orders and places new ones. Just in case, orders are placed with preset stops to avoid significant losses in emergency situations, for example in case of Internet disconnection. Virtua
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
Brown Bear EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Auto sl tp settings
Kaijun Wang
Experts
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
Le robot de trading VR Black Box est basé sur la stratégie de suivi de tendance populaire et éprouvée. Au cours de plusieurs années, il a été amélioré sur les comptes de trading en direct grâce à des mises à jour régulières et à l'introduction de nouvelles idées. Grâce à cela, VR Black Box est devenu un robot de trading puissant et unique qui peut impressionner aussi bien les traders débutants que expérimentés. Afin de se familiariser avec le robot et d'évaluer son efficacité, il suffit de l'ins
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Cap RSI Trader EA Pro
MEETALGO LLC
3 (2)
Experts
CAP RSI Trade EA Pro MT4 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products   |  How to Get All Robot Free ] Functions Easy to use and customizable RSI setting. Customizable indicator settings Built-in money management Grid trading when trade
Gold Champions
Maria Julieta Frias Torres
Experts
Limited time offer for $59. Launch promotion Price will go up soon.   NO MARTINGALE!!!    LOW DD!!!   GOLD CHAMPIONS is a new EA designed through a new AI system that operates in the Forex market and is designed GOLD/XAUUSD with excellent results. Developed by a team of experienced traders with more than 10 years of trading experience. It uses a powerful algorithm to detect fluctuations in the market and make entries with a high profit ratio and limiting losses. Key Features: Integrated Strat
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (22)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (61)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (90)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading a
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Plus de l'auteur
ZigZag Scalper Pro
Hieu Tran Van
5 (2)
Experts
Please Note that: We design this EA  default for XAUUSD https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/hieutv/all Broker 3 digits: eg: 1800.xxx Spread: <=200, eg:1800.000-1800.200 ( if you use Broker 2-4 digits please delete 1 zero, eg:  MaxSpread=200, => 20) Broker: Exness or any broker with small slippage, low spread. Type of Account: Pro or ECN  Time Frame: M15 Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting) ZigZag Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor based on ZigZag Indicator. It is a very simpl
Batman
Hieu Tran Van
3.04 (23)
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all Batman EA is a very simple expert system that works with ZigZag Indicator and using breakout strategy. It only opens trade when market actually breakout. It opens maximum 2 trades (1 buy and 1 sell if one of those does not close). It is very easy to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you. You can trade or test it on XAUUSD because we created this EA for this pair, but you can also trade or
Smart Plows EA
Hieu Tran Van
Experts
This is an automatic EA based on MA indicators cross each other, with martingale technique. This is my default setting See monitor signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1499015 EAName        = "Smart Plows"; Magic Number   = 2022;   Double_Lotsize      = true; Lot_Size_Increment  = 0.01; Take_Profit         = 100; Distance            = 50; Lotsize = 0.01; MaxLot              = 3.89; Multiply            = 1.5; Maximum Orders       = 20; Close Maximum Orders       = false;  Fast moving average(
Scalper Pro MACD
Hieu Tran Van
Experts
Please Note that: We design this EA  default for XAUUSD https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/hieutv/all Broker 3 digits: eg: 3300.xxx Spread: <=160, eg:3300.000-3300.160 ( if you use Broker 2-4 digits please delete 1 zero, eg:  MaxSpread=160, => 16) Broker: Exness or any broker with small slippage, low spread. Type of Account: Pro or ECN  Time Frame: M5 Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting) Scalper Pro MACD is an Expert Advisor based on MACD Indicator. It is a very simple au
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis