Sarah black

This Expert Advisor, named "Sarah Black," is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is a comprehensive, multi-featured trading robot that manages all aspects of trade execution automatically.

The EA is built around a structured approach to market analysis and trade management. It incorporates a visual control panel directly on the chart, providing real-time monitoring of its status, account statistics, and key metrics. This panel includes interactive controls that allow the trader to manually activate or deactivate the EA, close all open positions at once, and dynamically adjust the risk percentage per trade through preset buttons (20%, 40%, 60%, 80%, 100%).

A core feature of this EA is its advanced risk and money management suite. It can calculate position sizes based on a fixed lot or a dynamic percentage of the account balance. It incorporates configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels, a trailing stop mechanism to protect profits, and checks for sufficient account balance and free margin before opening any trade.

The system includes several practical filters and safeguards. It can be restricted to operate only within user-defined trading hours, automatically close all positions before the weekend if desired, and enforce a maximum number of concurrent positions. It is designed to operate on a per-bar basis, analyzing new market data as each candlestick closes.

The EA is technically robust, handling all order placement, modification, and closing procedures automatically. It manages trade identification through a unique magic number and includes comprehensive error handling. Its architecture is calibrated for a specific chart interval that provides the optimal balance of signal frequency and noise reduction for its analytical model.

This EA is specifically optimized for and is intended to perform with the highest efficiency on the 5-minute (M5) timeframe. Its internal logic and parameter tuning are designed to align with the market dynamics and volatility profile characteristic of this particular time interval.

In summary, it is a fully-featured, panel-controlled automated trading system whose operational design is fundamentally aligned with the 5-minute

