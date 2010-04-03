Smart Arrows

Overview The Reverse No Repair indicator is a trend-reversal detection tool that identifies potential turning points in the market with high accuracy. It is designed to provide non-repainting BUY/SELL signals based on candle body strength, volatility filtering, and future confirmation logic. The indicator marks reversal points on the chart using arrows: Red arrow (Down Signal) – Possible bearish reversal (sell opportunity). - Blue arrow (Up Signal) – Possible bullish reversal (buy opportunity). This makes it suitable for traders who want clean and reliable entry signals without noise or lag. Key Features Non-repainting signals – once a signal is confirmed, it stays fixed. Accurate reversal detection – based on price action + volatility filtering. Body strength filter – ignores weak candles with small bodies. signals in flat/low-volatility markets. Average range filter – avoids false Multi-timeframe ready – works on any timeframe (M1 to MN1). Simple & effective – clean arrows for easy decision-making. Input Parameters - FilterCandle (default: 12) → Number of future candles checked to confirm the reversal. - MinBodyPercent (default: 11.0) → Minimum candle body-to-range percentage required to qualify as a valid signal. - AvgRangeBars (default: 10) → Number of candles used to calculate the average volatility filter. How to Use 1. Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe. 2. Wait for an arrow signal: - Blue Arrow Below Candle → Consider BUY. - Red Arrow Above Candle → Consider SELL. 3. Confirm signals with your own strategy (support/resistance, trendlines, oscillators). 4. Place Stop Loss beyond the last swing high/low and manage risk properly. Recommended Usage - Works best on H1, H4, and Daily timeframes for swing trading. - Can also be used on lower timeframes (M5, M15) for scalping with confirmation.- Combine with trend indicators (MA, RSI, MACD) for stronger setups. Benefits - Eliminates noise and false entries. - Helps catch market tops & bottoms early.- Saves time by showing clear BUY/SELL opportunities. - Can be used standalone or as a filter in an Expert Advisor (EA). Note: Like any trading tool, this indicator is not 100% perfect. Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with other analysis methods                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          ON YOUR INPUTS GO TO %body strength and set it to 50 instead of 1


