Aegis Flow X
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Lei Sung Lau
- Sürüm: 1.8
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Aegis Flow X is a professional algorithmic trading system engineered for long-term survival and consistent cash flow generation. Unlike traditional grid systems that prioritize aggressive gains at the risk of margin calls, our core philosophy is "Capital Preservation First."
This EA is designed specifically for AUDCAD (H1), exploiting its mean-reversion properties with a proprietary "Smart Exit" engine.
📊 Real Monitoring
Live Performance: Please view the screenshots for verified real-account performance. The system has passed stress tests from 2019 to present, covering the COVID-19 crash and the 2022 global inflation trends.
🛡️ Key Features
1. Smart Basket Exit (No "Death Grid") The system does not aim to close every single order in profit. Instead, it calculates the Weighted Average Cost of the entire basket. When the market retraces, the EA closes the whole basket at a small net profit (or break-even), significantly reducing the time your capital is exposed to floating drawdown.
2. Adaptive Dynamic Spacing Grid distances are not fixed. The algorithm analyzes market volatility (ATR) in real-time. During high-impact news or strong trends, the grid expands to prevent taking too many orders too quickly.
3. Trend & Risk Filters
-
RSI + MA Filter: Prevents entering trades at the peak of an exhausted trend.
-
Spread Filter: Avoids trading during low-liquidity hours (spread widening).
-
News Protection: Compatible with news filter settings (optional).
✅ Proven Scalability: Tested and verified on accounts ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.
Proven Settings for Every Trader:
-
🥈 The Grower ($1,000): Aggressive settings to flip small accounts.
-
🥇 The Earner ($10,000): The Sweet Spot. Balanced settings (Risk 1000 / Grid 250) designed to generate consistent monthly income while surviving 2000+ point moves.
-
💎 The Preserver ($100,000): Institutional settings. Low drawdown, steady growth (+176% Net Profit), designed for prop firms and large capital.
⚙️ Recommendations
-
Symbol: AUDCAD
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
-
Account Type: HEDGING accounts only (Netting is not supported).
-
Minimum Balance:
-
$1,000 for Low Risk (0.01 lots)
-
$500 for Aggressive (Not recommended for beginners)
-
-
VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended.
🔧 Parameters (Inputs)
=== 1. Capital Management ===
-
Enable_Auto_Lot: Set to true to enable automatic money management based on account balance.
-
Risk_Factor: Controls the risk level for Auto-Lot. Important: Higher value = Lower Risk (Smaller lots).
-
Fixed_Lot_Size: Manual lot size used if Auto-Lot is set to false .
=== 2. Grid Strategy ===
-
Grid_Distance_Points: The initial distance between grid orders (in Points).
-
Grid_Dist_Multiplier: Geometric expansion ratio for grid distance.
-
Martingale_Multiplier: Volume multiplier for subsequent orders.
-
Max_Grid_Orders: Maximum number of open orders allowed in a single direction (Safety Cap).
=== 3. Smart Exit Engine ===
-
Use_Smart_Exit: If true , the system calculates the weighted average price of the entire basket and exits at a break-even or small profit level during retracements.
-
Target_Profit_Points: The profit target (in Points) calculated from the Average Entry Price, not the initial order.
=== 4. Entry Filters ===
-
Use_RSI_Filter: Prevents entering trades during extreme momentum (Overbought/Oversold).
-
Use_MA_Trend_Filter: Ensures the EA trades in the direction of the long-term Moving Average trend.
-
MA_Deviation_Points: Volatility filter. Prevents entry if the price has deviated too far from the MA (Mean Reversion logic).
=== 5. Protection Systems ===
-
Use_Time_Stop_Loss: Activates the time-based risk control.
-
Max_Holding_Days: Maximum duration (in days) to hold a basket. If exceeded, the system will close trades to free up capital and prevent stagnation.
-
Hard_Stop_DD_Percent: Emergency Brake. If floating drawdown exceeds this % of equity (e.g., 40%), all trades are closed immediately to preserve the remaining capital.
=== System ===
-
Magic_Number: Unique identifier. Change this if running multiple instances on the same symbol.
⚠️ Risk Warning & Disclaimer
-
Past Performance: Results shown in backtests or live monitoring are not a guarantee of future profits. The cryptocurrency and forex markets are highly volatile and unpredictable.
-
Financial Risk: Trading with leverage (margin) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose some or all of your initial investment. Please trade with capital you can afford to lose.
-
User Responsibility:
-
It is strictly recommended to test the EA on a Demo Account for at least 2 weeks before running it on a real account.
-
The developer is not responsible for losses caused by broker slippage, high spreads during news, VPS failures, or user error (incorrect parameter settings).
-
Aegis Flow X is a tool to assist your trading; the final decision and risk management are the user's responsibility.
