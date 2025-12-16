Fwd chart to telegram

This EA is designed to transmit charts to Telegram, as illustrated in the example image. It provides the capability to send charts according to the selected timeframe directly to Telegram. A sample channel is included for demonstration purposes. After installation, please select your own channel or any other preferred option.
Please note that this sample channel may be removed without prior notice.


The indicator shown in the image is for demonstration purposes only.

