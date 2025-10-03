Ema BTMM
- Teeraporn Satitman
- Sürüm: 2.10
EMA indicator based on BTMMIn BTMM, common EMA colors include Yellow for EMA 5, Red for EMA 13, Light Blue/Aqua for EMA 50, White for EMA 200, and Dark Blue for EMA 800. These color-coded EMAs represent different market timeframes and are used to identify trends, potential reversal points, and areas of support and resistance.
consist of
- Yellow (Mustard): EMA 5
- Red (Ketchup): EMA 13
- Light Blue (Water): EMA 50
- White (Mayonnaise): EMA 200
- Dark Blue (Blueberry): EMA 800
White EMA 200 below Aqua EMA 50 in an uptrend
White EMA 200 above Aqua EMA 50 in an downtrend