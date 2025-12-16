Pro Market Info

Market Info Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Dashboard for MT5

Elevate your Forex trading experience with Market Info Pro, the advanced indicator that provides all essential market information at a glance on your MT5 chart.

Key Features:

  • Real-time display of spread, ask, bid, current session, time to candle close, and more.
  • Extended info: balance, equity, free margin, margin used, leverage, open trades, profit/loss, swap, commission, current time, symbol, timeframe.
  • Fully customizable: Choose which info to display, adjust positions, colors, fonts, and sizes.
  • Professional design: Clear, expressive dashboard with color-coded elements for quick insights.

Benefits:

  • Make informed decisions faster with all key data visible on the chart.
  • Save time by avoiding multiple windows or calculations.
  • Suitable for all traders, from beginners to pros.

Download Market Info Pro today and take your trading to the next level!


