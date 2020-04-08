Pro Market Info

Market Info Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Dashboard for MT5

Elevate your Forex trading experience with Market Info Pro, the advanced indicator that provides all essential market information at a glance on your MT5 chart.

Key Features:

Real-time display of spread, ask, bid, current session, time to candle close, and more.

Extended info: balance, equity, free margin, margin used, leverage, open trades, profit/loss, swap, commission, current time, symbol, timeframe.

Fully customizable: Choose which info to display, adjust positions, colors, fonts, and sizes.

Professional design: Clear, expressive dashboard with color-coded elements for quick insights.

Benefits:

Make informed decisions faster with all key data visible on the chart.

Save time by avoiding multiple windows or calculations.

Suitable for all traders, from beginners to pros.

Download Market Info Pro today and take your trading to the next level!