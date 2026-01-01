Institutional QQE Oscillator (IQO)

Description

The Institutional QQE Oscillator (IQO) is a "momentum volatility" filter. Unlike a standard RSI which is jagged and noisy, the QQE uses a smoothing technique and a "Volatility Stop" mechanism (the yellow dotted line) on the RSI itself.

Blue Line (Fast): The Smoothed RSI momentum.

Yellow Dotted Line (Slow): The Volatility Threshold.

Signal: When the Blue line crosses the Yellow line, it indicates a shift in true momentum, filtering out fake-outs.

How to use this with your other indicators:

This is the perfect Momentum Filter to add to your existing setup (Candles + Dots):