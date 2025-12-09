ShadowBandsMT5
- Indicateurs
- Hai Yang Wu
- Version: 1.0
📊 Shadow Bands Pro – MT5 说明（中英文）
English Description (MT5)
Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT5
This MT5 edition of Shadow Bands Pro takes full advantage of the MT5 platform, offering faster calculations, more timeframes, and better testing capabilities.
It remains a non-repainting (on close) trend-reversal / mean-reversion tool with dynamic channels, entity-break logic, and an integrated statistics panel.
Key Features
Optimized for MT5’s 64-bit, multi-threaded architecture
Non-repainting signals on candle close, suitable for both manual and algorithmic workflows
Triple-layer bands (Upper / Middle / Lower) derived from MA + ATR volatility
Buy / Sell arrows with cooldown filter to avoid clustering of signals
Auto-drawn TP/SL levels (TP1–TP3, SL1–SL3) with bilingual labels and arrows
Real-time statistics panel: win rate, positive vs negative signals, strict evaluation mode
Optional custom chart skin with clear red/green candles
Full parameter set for strategies: period, multiplier, ATR period, price type, MA method, enabled TP/SL levels
Bilingual interface: English & Chinese for global users
How to Use
Attach Shadow Bands Pro to your MT5 chart, select English or Chinese, and set your desired band and risk parameters.
Follow buy arrows near the lower band and sell arrows near the upper band in the direction of your broader market view.
Use Strategy Tester in MT5 to back-check your settings and see how the statistics panel behaves over historical data.
Integrate the TP/SL levels into your money-management rules or use them as visual guides around key reversal zones.
Note: No indicator can remove risk from trading. Always test thoroughly and trade with appropriate position sizing.