📊 Shadow Bands Pro – MT5 说明（中英文）

English Description (MT5)

Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT5

This MT5 edition of Shadow Bands Pro takes full advantage of the MT5 platform, offering faster calculations, more timeframes, and better testing capabilities.

It remains a non-repainting (on close) trend-reversal / mean-reversion tool with dynamic channels, entity-break logic, and an integrated statistics panel.

Key Features

Optimized for MT5’s 64-bit, multi-threaded architecture

Non-repainting signals on candle close, suitable for both manual and algorithmic workflows

Triple-layer bands (Upper / Middle / Lower) derived from MA + ATR volatility

Buy / Sell arrows with cooldown filter to avoid clustering of signals

Auto-drawn TP/SL levels (TP1–TP3, SL1–SL3) with bilingual labels and arrows

Real-time statistics panel: win rate, positive vs negative signals, strict evaluation mode

Optional custom chart skin with clear red/green candles

Full parameter set for strategies: period, multiplier, ATR period, price type, MA method, enabled TP/SL levels

Bilingual interface: English & Chinese for global users

How to Use

Attach Shadow Bands Pro to your MT5 chart, select English or Chinese, and set your desired band and risk parameters. Follow buy arrows near the lower band and sell arrows near the upper band in the direction of your broader market view. Use Strategy Tester in MT5 to back-check your settings and see how the statistics panel behaves over historical data. Integrate the TP/SL levels into your money-management rules or use them as visual guides around key reversal zones.

Note: No indicator can remove risk from trading. Always test thoroughly and trade with appropriate position sizing.

【Update】



How to Set Up Mobile Push Notifications (Required Steps)

The code only generates the signal command. You must configure the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform for your phone to actually receive these notifications.

Step 1: On Your Mobile Phone

Open the MetaTrader 5 App on your phone. Go to Settings -> Chat and Messages. Find your MetaQuotes ID at the bottom of the screen (it is a unique combination of letters and numbers). Write this ID down.

Step 2: On Your PC / Desktop

Open MT5 on your computer. Click Tools in the top menu bar -> Options (or use the shortcut Ctrl+O). Switch to the Notifications tab. Check the box: Enable Push Notifications. In the MetaQuotes ID field, enter the ID you retrieved from your phone in Step 1. Click the Test button. If configured correctly, your phone should immediately receive a test message from MT5.

Step 3: Indicator/EA Settings

When attaching the code/EA to your chart, look for the Inputs tab. Find the section labeled: === Notifications ===. Ensure the Push Notification setting is set to true.

Result:

Once this setup is complete, whenever a valid signal occurs (confirmed after the candle closes), you will receive a pop-up alert on your PC and an immediate push notification on your phone.