Fixed Time AVWAP for MT4
- Göstergeler
- Maksim Ermolin
- Sürüm: 1.0
This is a lightweight, free version of the Anchored VWAP tool for MetaTrader 4. It calculates the Volume Weighted Average Price starting from a specific point in time manually set by the user.
Features:
-
Classic Algorithm: Accurate AVWAP based on tick volume.
-
Standard Deviation Bands: Identify market extremes (Support/Resistance).
-
Manual Control: You set the Anchor Time in the inputs.
How to use:
-
Drag indicator to chart.
-
In settings, enter the date and time for the Anchor Time field.
-
The indicator will draw lines from that candle.
🚀 Want Drag & Drop (TradingView Style)?
If you want to simply drag the anchor with your mouse and have it snap to candles instantly, you need the PRO version.
👉 Search for "Interactive AVWAP Pro" in the Market.
The PRO version includes:
-
Interactive Drag & Drop: Move anchor instantly.
-
Smart Magnet: Snaps to High/Low.
-
Multiple Instances: Up to 10 anchors on one chart.
-
Auto-start: Day/Week/Month modes.
Parameters:
-
Anchor Time — Starting point (set manually).
-
Bands Width — Deviation multiplier.