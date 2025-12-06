GOLD Stone
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ken Iijima
- Sürüm: 12.7
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🥇 GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold
💰 Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years
Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years)
📈 Outstanding Performance Metrics
|Metric
|Result
|Rating
|Profit Factor
|19.48
|🔥 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good)
|Sharpe Ratio
|2.41
|🔥 Excellent (1.0+ is considered good)
|Recovery Factor
|2.84
|✅ Strong
|Expected Payoff
|$83.48
|✅ High profitability
|Max Drawdown
|23.59%
|✅ Acceptable
|Win Rate
|54.82%
|✅ Stable
🎯 The GOLD Stone Philosophy
"Let Profits Run, Cut Losses Short"
No fixed Take Profit — ride the trend as long as it lasts. Our proprietary two-phase Stop Loss system protects your capital while locking in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
✅ Safe by Design
|Feature
|Description
|❌ No Martingale
|Eliminates risk of account blowup
|❌ No Grid
|Prevents runaway floating losses
|❌ No Averaging Down
|Strict money management
|✅ Single-Direction Trading
|Simple and transparent logic
⚙️ Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Recommended
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|H1
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher
|Minimum Deposit
|$1,000
|Broker
|Low spread recommended
🚀 Enter the New Era of Gold Trading with GOLD Stone
Profit Factor 19.48 — The numbers speak for themselves.