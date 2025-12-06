GOLD Stone

🥇 GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold


💰 Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years

Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years)


📈 Outstanding Performance Metrics

Metric Result Rating
Profit Factor 19.48 🔥 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good)
Sharpe Ratio 2.41 🔥 Excellent (1.0+ is considered good)
Recovery Factor 2.84 ✅ Strong
Expected Payoff $83.48 ✅ High profitability
Max Drawdown 23.59% ✅ Acceptable
Win Rate 54.82% ✅ Stable


🎯 The GOLD Stone Philosophy

"Let Profits Run, Cut Losses Short"

No fixed Take Profit — ride the trend as long as it lasts. Our proprietary two-phase Stop Loss system protects your capital while locking in profits as the trade moves in your favor.


✅ Safe by Design

Feature Description
❌ No Martingale Eliminates risk of account blowup
❌ No Grid Prevents runaway floating losses
❌ No Averaging Down Strict money management
✅ Single-Direction Trading Simple and transparent logic


⚙️ Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommended
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe H1
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Minimum Deposit $1,000
Broker Low spread recommended


🚀 Enter the New Era of Gold Trading with GOLD Stone

Profit Factor 19.48 — The numbers speak for themselves.


