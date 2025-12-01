Masterclass Impulse

The Volume Impulse indicator is specifically designed to detect a precise three-bar chart pattern. It triggers when the first two bars move in the same direction with clearly increasing volume (the second bar must show higher volume than the first), followed by a third bar that abruptly reverses direction while posting even greater volume than the previous one. This setup typically signals the exhaustion of the prior move and the start of a powerful impulse in the opposite direction, making it a highly reliable indication of an impending strong price move.

Input Parameter

input Volume_Type =  tick o real

input  MinIncrement = % increment for volume bars

input  dist = distance from the low or high of the candlestick


