Masterclass Impulse

The Volume Impulse indicator identifies a specific chart pattern that develops on price bars and volume. It detects a proprietary reversal and trend pattern I designed. This signal is a strong indication of an imminent price movement in the indicated direction. Of course, I always recommend contextualizing the chart reading. For example, avoid buying when the stock is already at its monthly highs or shorting when it is at the current month’s lows. Combine it with support/resistance levels, overall trend and market regime for better results.
Input Parameter
input Volume_Type = tick o real
input MinIncrement = % increment for volume bars
input dist = distance from the low or high of the candlestick