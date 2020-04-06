Nero Edge V5
- エキスパート
- Monki Clifford Lebotsa
- バージョン: 7.1
- アップデート済み: 27 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Nero Edge V5 is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and intelligent execution.
Designed for Volatility Indexes, Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and global indices, Nero Edge V5 incorporates an advanced decision-engine that only activates when the strongest market conditions align.
No martingale.
No grid.
No recovery tricks.
Just pure, disciplined trading intelligence built for long-term growth.
Whether you trade the fast-moving Volatility Indexes or the structure-driven Forex market, Nero Edge V5 adapts seamlessly using its multi-layer confirmation engine for maximum precision.🚀 Why Nero Edge V5 Outperforms Traditional Systems
Nero Edge V5 uses a stacked confirmation architecture—a controlled system of filters that analyze market structure, trend direction, liquidity movement, and momentum before executing a trade.
The internal formulas remain protected, but the engine includes:
1. Dynamic EMA Alignment System
Nero Edge V5 uses multiple EMA layers to identify micro- and macro-trend flow.
A high-period EMA defines long-term direction, while shorter layers track live intraday shifts.
This prevents counter-trend entries and improves long-term consistency.
2. Intelligent Trend Shift Recognition
The EA constantly evaluates how price transitions from one phase to another.
It only takes trades when:
-
structure shifts cleanly,
-
the trend shows stability, and
-
momentum aligns with the new direction.
This significantly reduces false reversals and noise-based entries.
3. Liquidity Event Interpretation
Instead of reacting to random wicks, Nero Edge V5 reads how price behaves around key liquidity points.
It enters only when a controlled liquidity sweep confirms the true direction—not the manipulation.
This brings the power of institutional-style execution into your trading.
4. Momentum Strength Filter
Before entering any position, the system checks whether the market has enough force to sustain movement.
Weak, sideways, or exhausted price conditions are filtered out automatically.
This helps avoid slow, choppy sessions and entries with low potential.
5. EMA-200 Dominant Bias Control
A higher-period EMA (200) acts as a core market compass.
Nero Edge V5 prioritizes trading with the dominant macro direction, making entries more reliable and stable.
Volatility Indexes
-
V75
-
V100
-
V10
-
V10 (1s)
-
V25 / V25 (1s)
-
All major synthetic indices
Forex Pairs
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY
— and most major/minor pairs.
Indices (CFDs)
US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, UK100.⏱️ Timeframe Optimization
Nero Edge V5 works across all timeframes from M1 to D1, but delivers exceptional performance on:
-
M5 – fast signals, high precision
-
M15 – balanced, stable entries
-
H1 – high-quality, institutional-style setups
Higher timeframes = cleaner structure + stronger confirmation.✨ Core Features of Nero Edge V5
-
100% automated trading engine
-
Advanced multi-filter entry validation
-
Trend-aligned trading logic
-
Liquidity behavior recognition
-
High-probability momentum confirmation
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Break-even protection
-
Smart trailing stop mechanism
-
Spread & slippage protection
-
Instant execution with no risky techniques
-
Works on Synthetic Indices, Forex, Gold, and CFD Indices
-
Beginner-friendly input settings
-
Reliable and stable performance
-
Lot size / risk settings
-
TP & SL
-
Break-even activation
-
Trailing stop intensity
-
EMA periods
-
Momentum and volatility filters
-
Spread protection
-
Slippage guard
-
Notification settings (push/email)
(Internal formulas remain secure for buyer protection.)💼 Minimum Deposit
$100+ (recommended depending on risk)🔧 Support & Lifetime Access
All verified buyers receive:
-
Free lifetime updates
-
Full technical support
-
Installation assistance
-
Recommended template settings
-
Strategy behavior explanation
Trading carries risk. No EA guarantees profit.
Always test first on demo and apply responsible money management.
Nero Edge V5 — Enter With Precision. Exit With Power.