Nero Edge V5
- Experts
- Monki Clifford Lebotsa
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Nero Edge V5 is a high-precision automated trading system engineered for Volatility Indexes, Forex pairs, Gold, and Indices. The EA uses a structured internal decision engine that only reacts when several high-probability market conditions align. It focuses on disciplined execution with fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even protection and a dynamic trailing stop.
No martingale. No grid. No risky recovery methods.
Nero Edge V5 works on all timeframes and becomes increasingly accurate on M5 and above.
Why Nero Edge V5 Works
The EA uses a controlled multi-filter approach to ensure only high-quality trades are taken.
The exact formulas remain protected, but the system includes:
1. EMA Filters
Multiple EMA layers help identify directional flow and short/long-term movement.
This includes a higher EMA period used to determine trend bias.
2. Trend Shift Detection
Nero Edge V5 monitors how price transitions from one phase to another and only acts when a clean directional shift is confirmed.
3. Liquidity Grab Behavior
The EA reads price action around key levels and responds only when the market shows controlled liquidity sweeps, avoiding random entries.
4. Momentum Confirmation
Momentum filters validate whether the market has enough strength to continue in the chosen direction, reducing weak entries.
5. EMA-200 Trend Bias
A high-period EMA (200) helps define the dominant trend.
The EA only trades in alignment with this bias, increasing consistency and accuracy.
This combination of structure reading, directional bias, and momentum filtering gives Nero Edge V5 a stable, disciplined trading style suitable for both calm and volatile markets.
Recommended Symbols
Volatility Indexes
V75, V100, V10, V10 (1s), and other synthetic indices.
Forex Pairs
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, and major/minor pairs.
Indices (CFDs)
US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, UK100.
Timeframes
Nero Edge V5 can operate on all timeframes from M1 to Daily.
However, accuracy and stability improve significantly on higher timeframes.
Best performance:
-
M5
-
M15
-
H1
Higher timeframes provide stronger trend clarity, cleaner structure, and fewer false signals.
Core Features
-
Fully automated trading system
-
Multi-filter entry validation
-
EMA-based trend bias system
-
Liquidity behavior detection
-
Momentum confirmation
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Break-even & trailing stop engine
-
Spread & slippage protection
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
Works on Synthetic Indices, Forex, Gold & Indices
-
Beginner-friendly inputs
-
Consistent and stable execution
Inputs Overview
Adjustable parameters include:
-
Lot size / risk mode
-
Take Profit / Stop Loss
-
Break-Even
-
Trailing stop
-
EMA periods
-
Momentum filters
-
Safety protections
-
Spread filters
-
Notifications
(Internal logic and formulas remain protected.)
Risk Warning
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using real funds, and apply proper risk management.
Support & Updates
All verified buyers receive:
-
Free lifetime updates
-
Technical support
-
Setup assistance
-
Recommended settings
Promo Line
Nero Edge V5 — Enter With Precision. Exit With Power.