HTF PO3 3 with FVG and Open Price Line

1. What the indicator does

On a lower timeframe chart (e.g. M5/M15), the indicator overlays higher timeframe (HTF) structure so you can trade ICT / Power of 3 (PO3) with full HTF OHLC context.

It adds three main elements:

✅ Higher Timeframe Candles (HTF OHLC)

Choose any HTF: H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 .

Display 1–4 higher timeframe bars on the right-hand side of your chart.

Each HTF candle shows: Open, High, Low, Close (OHLC) Bullish/bearish colour A label such as H4 or D1 , with the live bar showing H4 (Live) .



This gives a clear HTF Power of 3 (PO3) view while you execute on lower timeframes.

✅ Opening Price Line (HTF Open)

Draws a horizontal line at the HTF open (daily open, 4H open, weekly open, etc.).

Fully customisable: colour, style, width, extension (in HTF “bars”).

Ideal for ICT / PO3: Track daily / H4 open for directional bias. See how price behaves around the open through accumulation → manipulation → distribution .



✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on Current Timeframe

Detects bullish and bearish FVGs on the current chart timeframe using a 3-candle pattern .

Draws filled rectangles for imbalances and can extend them to the right a few bars.

Each zone includes a tooltip with type (bullish/bearish) and top/bottom prices .

FVGs update on each new bar so you always see fresh imbalances you can trade inside the HTF PO3 structure.

The indicator enforces HTF > LTF: you must select a higher timeframe than your chart, otherwise it returns an error.

2. How it works (simplified)

2.1 HTF Candle Overlay

On every tick, it loads HTF time, open, high, low, close for the number of bars you choose (1–4).

When a new HTF bar opens , it: Clears old HTF candles. Resets internal tracking. Updates the HTF open line (if enabled). Refreshes FVGs (if enabled).



Candle positioning:

HTF candles are not drawn at their historical time , but projected to the right side of the chart as a clean “dashboard”.

The current HTF candle is placed furthest right, with previous ones stepping left.

Each HTF candle is made from: Upper wick (high → max(open, close)) Lower wick (min(open, close) → low) Body (rectangle from open to close) Label above the high ( H4 , D1 , W1 , etc., with (Live) for the current bar)



This gives an always-visible HTF PO3 map regardless of how far you scroll the chart.

2.2 HTF Open Line

Uses the current HTF open: iOpen(_Symbol, InpHTF, 0)

Start time = iTime(_Symbol, InpHTF, 0)

End time = startTime + InpExtendBars * PeriodSeconds(InpHTF)

Draws a customisable horizontal line at the HTF open.

You can use this line for classic ICT / PO3 logic:

Daily / 4H / weekly open as a bias line.

Where accumulation happens relative to the open.

Where manipulation runs price through the open.

Where distribution closes the HTF candle (toward HTF highs, lows, or FVGs).

2.3 FVG Detection

Works on the current chart timeframe .

Uses InpFVGLookback bars to scan for gaps.

For each bar, it checks:

Bullish FVG examples:

high[bar] < low[bar+2] , or

high[bar-1] < low[bar+1] and low[bar] > high[bar-1] .

Bearish FVG examples:

low[bar] > high[bar+2] , or

low[bar-1] > high[bar+1] and high[bar] < low[bar-1] .

For each valid FVG, it:

Creates a unique name.

Sets top and bottom of the gap.

Extends it to the right by InpFVGExtendBars * bar duration .

Draws a filled rectangle with bullish/bearish colours and tooltip.

On every new bar, it deletes old FVG objects and re-runs detection, keeping your imbalance map fresh and relevant to your HTF Power of 3 context.

3. What you see on the chart

HTF Candle Stack (right side) Up to 4 HTF candles (current + previous). Wick high/low and body from HTF open to close. Uses either chart colours or your custom bullish/bearish colours . Labels like H4 , D1 , W1 , with the live bar marked H4 (Live) .

HTF Open Line A horizontal line at the current HTF open . Extended right for your chosen number of HTF bars. Colour, width, style all configurable.

FVG Zones (current timeframe) Transparent rectangles in the background: One colour for bullish FVGs (e.g. dark green) Another for bearish FVGs (e.g. maroon) Extended slightly to the right so you can see future interactions. Tooltip on hover with details.

Clean Object Management On symbol or timeframe change, it: Clears old HTF candle objects. Rebuilds based on the new context. OnDeinit removes all MyFXRoom_HTF_ objects to keep your chart clean.



4. Input settings (summary)

HTF Bar Settings

InpHTF – Higher timeframe to overlay (must be > current chart).

InpBarsToShow – Show 1–4 HTF candles.

InpUseChartColors – Use chart bull/bear colours or custom.

InpBullishColor / InpBearishColor – Custom HTF body colours.

InpWickColor – Colour for HTF wicks.

InpCandleWidthBars – How wide each HTF candle appears (time width).

Opening Price Line

InpShowOpenLine – Enable/disable HTF open line.

InpLineColor – Line colour.

InpLineStyle – Solid, dashed, dotted, etc.

InpLineWidth – Line thickness.

InpExtendBars – How far to extend the HTF open line (in HTF bars).

FVG Settings

InpShowFVG – Turn FVG detection on/off.

InpFVGLookback – How many bars to scan for FVGs.

InpFVGExtendBars – How far to extend each FVG rectangle.

InpBullishFVGColor / InpBearishFVGColor – FVG zone colours.

Debug

InpDebugMode – If true, prints detailed logs: Initialisation, HTF bar changes, FVG counts, errors.



5. Practical usage for ICT / PO3