HTF PO3 3 with FVG and Open Price Line
- Indicatori
- Darren Graham Pallatina
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
1. What the indicator does
On a lower timeframe chart (e.g. M5/M15), the indicator overlays higher timeframe (HTF) structure so you can trade ICT / Power of 3 (PO3) with full HTF OHLC context.
It adds three main elements:
✅ Higher Timeframe Candles (HTF OHLC)
-
Choose any HTF: H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
-
Display 1–4 higher timeframe bars on the right-hand side of your chart.
-
Each HTF candle shows:
-
Open, High, Low, Close (OHLC)
-
Bullish/bearish colour
-
A label such as H4 or D1 , with the live bar showing H4 (Live) .
-
This gives a clear HTF Power of 3 (PO3) view while you execute on lower timeframes.
✅ Opening Price Line (HTF Open)
-
Draws a horizontal line at the HTF open (daily open, 4H open, weekly open, etc.).
-
Fully customisable: colour, style, width, extension (in HTF “bars”).
-
Ideal for ICT / PO3:
-
Track daily / H4 open for directional bias.
-
See how price behaves around the open through accumulation → manipulation → distribution.
-
✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on Current Timeframe
-
Detects bullish and bearish FVGs on the current chart timeframe using a 3-candle pattern.
-
Draws filled rectangles for imbalances and can extend them to the right a few bars.
-
Each zone includes a tooltip with type (bullish/bearish) and top/bottom prices.
-
FVGs update on each new bar so you always see fresh imbalances you can trade inside the HTF PO3 structure.
The indicator enforces HTF > LTF: you must select a higher timeframe than your chart, otherwise it returns an error.
2. How it works (simplified)
2.1 HTF Candle Overlay
-
On every tick, it loads HTF time, open, high, low, close for the number of bars you choose (1–4).
-
When a new HTF bar opens, it:
-
Clears old HTF candles.
-
Resets internal tracking.
-
Updates the HTF open line (if enabled).
-
Refreshes FVGs (if enabled).
-
Candle positioning:
-
HTF candles are not drawn at their historical time, but projected to the right side of the chart as a clean “dashboard”.
-
The current HTF candle is placed furthest right, with previous ones stepping left.
-
Each HTF candle is made from:
-
Upper wick (high → max(open, close))
-
Lower wick (min(open, close) → low)
-
Body (rectangle from open to close)
-
Label above the high ( H4 , D1 , W1 , etc., with (Live) for the current bar)
-
This gives an always-visible HTF PO3 map regardless of how far you scroll the chart.
2.2 HTF Open Line
-
Uses the current HTF open: iOpen(_Symbol, InpHTF, 0)
-
Start time = iTime(_Symbol, InpHTF, 0)
-
End time = startTime + InpExtendBars * PeriodSeconds(InpHTF)
-
Draws a customisable horizontal line at the HTF open.
You can use this line for classic ICT / PO3 logic:
-
Daily / 4H / weekly open as a bias line.
-
Where accumulation happens relative to the open.
-
Where manipulation runs price through the open.
-
Where distribution closes the HTF candle (toward HTF highs, lows, or FVGs).
2.3 FVG Detection
-
Works on the current chart timeframe.
-
Uses InpFVGLookback bars to scan for gaps.
-
For each bar, it checks:
Bullish FVG examples:
-
high[bar] < low[bar+2] , or
-
high[bar-1] < low[bar+1] and low[bar] > high[bar-1] .
Bearish FVG examples:
-
low[bar] > high[bar+2] , or
-
low[bar-1] > high[bar+1] and high[bar] < low[bar-1] .
For each valid FVG, it:
-
Creates a unique name.
-
Sets top and bottom of the gap.
-
Extends it to the right by InpFVGExtendBars * bar duration .
-
Draws a filled rectangle with bullish/bearish colours and tooltip.
On every new bar, it deletes old FVG objects and re-runs detection, keeping your imbalance map fresh and relevant to your HTF Power of 3 context.
3. What you see on the chart
-
HTF Candle Stack (right side)
-
Up to 4 HTF candles (current + previous).
-
Wick high/low and body from HTF open to close.
-
Uses either chart colours or your custom bullish/bearish colours.
-
Labels like H4 , D1 , W1 , with the live bar marked H4 (Live) .
-
-
HTF Open Line
-
A horizontal line at the current HTF open.
-
Extended right for your chosen number of HTF bars.
-
Colour, width, style all configurable.
-
-
FVG Zones (current timeframe)
-
Transparent rectangles in the background:
-
One colour for bullish FVGs (e.g. dark green)
-
Another for bearish FVGs (e.g. maroon)
-
-
Extended slightly to the right so you can see future interactions.
-
Tooltip on hover with details.
-
-
Clean Object Management
-
On symbol or timeframe change, it:
-
Clears old HTF candle objects.
-
Rebuilds based on the new context.
-
-
OnDeinit removes all MyFXRoom_HTF_ objects to keep your chart clean.
-
4. Input settings (summary)
HTF Bar Settings
-
InpHTF – Higher timeframe to overlay (must be > current chart).
-
InpBarsToShow – Show 1–4 HTF candles.
-
InpUseChartColors – Use chart bull/bear colours or custom.
-
InpBullishColor / InpBearishColor – Custom HTF body colours.
-
InpWickColor – Colour for HTF wicks.
-
InpCandleWidthBars – How wide each HTF candle appears (time width).
Opening Price Line
-
InpShowOpenLine – Enable/disable HTF open line.
-
InpLineColor – Line colour.
-
InpLineStyle – Solid, dashed, dotted, etc.
-
InpLineWidth – Line thickness.
-
InpExtendBars – How far to extend the HTF open line (in HTF bars).
FVG Settings
-
InpShowFVG – Turn FVG detection on/off.
-
InpFVGLookback – How many bars to scan for FVGs.
-
InpFVGExtendBars – How far to extend each FVG rectangle.
-
InpBullishFVGColor / InpBearishFVGColor – FVG zone colours.
Debug
-
InpDebugMode – If true, prints detailed logs:
-
Initialisation, HTF bar changes, FVG counts, errors.
-
5. Practical usage for ICT / PO3
-
Map daily or H4 PO3 on M5/M15:
-
InpHTF = PERIOD_D1 or PERIOD_H4
-
Execute on M5/M15.
-
Use HTF candles + HTF open line to see:
-
Where price opened.
-
Which side of the open the market is accumulating.
-
Where manipulation wicks into HTF highs/lows or old FVGs.
-
Where distribution is likely to close the HTF candle.
-
-
-
HTF OHLC Awareness:
-
Always see HTF open, high, low, close while zoomed into LTF entries.
-
Avoid trading blindly into major HTF levels or against the daily open.
-
-
FVG Confluence with PO3:
-
Use lower timeframe FVGs that form within HTF PO3 phases:
-
Bullish FVGs below HTF open in accumulation.
-
Bearish FVGs above HTF open in manipulation.
-
FVG fills toward the HTF close in distribution.
-
-
-
Multi-Bar PO3 Narrative:
-
Show 2–4 HTF bars:
-
Compare yesterday’s PO3 vs today’s.
-
See how the current daily candle behaves relative to prior range and imbalances.
-
-