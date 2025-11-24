Footprint Indicator Fixed
Footprint_Indicator_Fixed is a lightweight yet powerful footprint tool designed for traders who want real-time insight into market microstructure.
This indicator displays buy/sell tick counts and delta values directly on each candle, helping you instantly see which side of the market is dominant.
Key Features
✔️ Real-time tick-based buy/sell volume counting
✔️ Delta footprint displayed underneath each candle
✔️ Clean and simple on-chart text objects—no buffers, no clutter
✔️ Automatic management of historical bars (up to your chosen MaxBars)
✔️ Customizable font size, colors, and delta offset
✔️ Works on any symbol and timeframe
✔️ Perfect for scalpers, order-flow traders, and volume-based strategies
What It Helps You See
Whether aggressive buyers or sellers are in control
Early shifts in market pressure
Micro-breakouts driven by order-flow imbalance
Delta divergences and absorption
If you want to enhance your trading with clear and precise order-flow information, Footprint_Indicator_Fixed is the ideal tool.