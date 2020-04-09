Breakeven CloseAll Manager

📌 Breakeven + Close All Manager (MT5) — Smart Trade Protection Panel

Breakeven + Close All Manager is a lightweight but powerful MT5 trade-management tool designed for manual traders who want fast, precise, and automated risk control.
This utility adds movable on-chart buttons for instantly moving positions to breakeven or closing all trades at once — plus a fully automated Auto Breakeven engine that protects profits without you needing to monitor the charts.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop-firm traders and anyone who needs fast execution with zero delay.

Key Features

✔ Movable On-Chart Buttons (Drag & Drop)

Two clean, minimal buttons are added to your chart:

  • BREAKEVEN — instantly moves SL to BE ± your offset

  • CLOSE ALL — instantly closes all open trades

Buttons can be moved anywhere on the chart for your preferred workflow.

🔒 Breakeven Control

✔ Manual Breakeven

Move all trades to breakeven with a single click.

✔ Breakeven Offset (in pips)

Add extra buffer beyond the entry price (e.g., +2 pips to cover commissions/slippage).

✔ Auto Breakeven (Fully Automatic)

Automatically moves the SL to breakeven when price reaches a specified number of profit pips.

You trade — the EA protects your position automatically.

🔄 Close All Trades

One-click emergency exit:

  • Close all BUY & SELL positions

  • Optional: Limit action to current chart symbol only

  • Instant execution using MT5’s fast CTrade engine

Ideal during news volatility or risk-off situations.

🌍 Symbol Filtering

Choose between:

  • Current symbol only (recommended for pair-specific trading)

  • All symbols on the account (for portfolio or basket trading)

⚙️ Inputs

  • Breakeven Offset (pips)

  • Apply to all symbols?

  • Auto Breakeven ON/OFF

  • Auto Breakeven Profit Trigger (pips)

Clear, simple, trader-friendly.

🚀 Why This Tool?

Unlike heavy trade managers, this utility is:

  • Lightweight and instant-executing

  • Easy to use

  • Beginner-friendly

  • Prop-firm safe

  • Designed to never interfere with your open positions unless instructed

Works perfectly for:

  • Scalping

  • Prop-firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, TFT…)

  • News trading

  • Swing trading

  • Basket trading

  • Manual discretionary trading

📌 Compatibility

✔ MT5 (MetaTrader 5)
✔ Hedging mode
✔ All brokers
✔ All timeframes
✔ All asset types (FX, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Stocks)

📎 No External Libraries, No DLLs

Safe, clean, fully native MQL5 code.

Summary

This utility gives you:

  • Fast breakeven protection

  • Automatic breakeven execution

  • One-button close all

  • Clean, movable on-chart interface

  • Safe, stable, professional risk management

Powerful enough for pros — simple enough for beginners.
A must-have tool for every manual MT5 trader.


Breakeven CloseAll Control Panel
Sebastian Oltean
Утилиты
Breakeven & Close-All Control Panel (MT4 Expert Advisor) A simple, fast, and reliable trade-management tool designed for manual traders. This EA adds two movable on-chart buttons that let you instantly protect profits or close all open positions with a single click. It also includes a fully automated Auto-Breakeven system . Main Features 1. BREAKEVEN Button (Move SL to BE) Instantly move the Stop-Loss of all open trades to breakeven, with a customizable offset in pips. Works for BUY and S
