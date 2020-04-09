Breakeven CloseAll Manager
- Utilitários
- Sebastian Oltean
- Versão: 2.0
- Ativações: 20
Breakeven + Close All Manager is a lightweight but powerful MT5 trade-management tool designed for manual traders who want fast, precise, and automated risk control.
This utility adds movable on-chart buttons for instantly moving positions to breakeven or closing all trades at once — plus a fully automated Auto Breakeven engine that protects profits without you needing to monitor the charts.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop-firm traders and anyone who needs fast execution with zero delay.✅ Key Features
✔ Movable On-Chart Buttons (Drag & Drop)
Two clean, minimal buttons are added to your chart:
-
BREAKEVEN — instantly moves SL to BE ± your offset
-
CLOSE ALL — instantly closes all open trades
Buttons can be moved anywhere on the chart for your preferred workflow.🔒 Breakeven Control
✔ Manual Breakeven
Move all trades to breakeven with a single click.
✔ Breakeven Offset (in pips)
Add extra buffer beyond the entry price (e.g., +2 pips to cover commissions/slippage).
✔ Auto Breakeven (Fully Automatic)
Automatically moves the SL to breakeven when price reaches a specified number of profit pips.
You trade — the EA protects your position automatically.🔄 Close All Trades
One-click emergency exit:
-
Close all BUY & SELL positions
-
Optional: Limit action to current chart symbol only
-
Instant execution using MT5’s fast CTrade engine
Ideal during news volatility or risk-off situations.🌍 Symbol Filtering
Choose between:
-
Current symbol only (recommended for pair-specific trading)
-
All symbols on the account (for portfolio or basket trading)
-
Breakeven Offset (pips)
-
Apply to all symbols?
-
Auto Breakeven ON/OFF
-
Auto Breakeven Profit Trigger (pips)
Clear, simple, trader-friendly.🚀 Why This Tool?
Unlike heavy trade managers, this utility is:
-
Lightweight and instant-executing
-
Easy to use
-
Beginner-friendly
-
Prop-firm safe
-
Designed to never interfere with your open positions unless instructed
Works perfectly for:
-
Scalping
-
Prop-firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, TFT…)
-
News trading
-
Swing trading
-
Basket trading
-
Manual discretionary trading
✔ MT5 (MetaTrader 5)
✔ Hedging mode
✔ All brokers
✔ All timeframes
✔ All asset types (FX, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Stocks)
Safe, clean, fully native MQL5 code.⭐ Summary
This utility gives you:
-
Fast breakeven protection
-
Automatic breakeven execution
-
One-button close all
-
Clean, movable on-chart interface
-
Safe, stable, professional risk management
Powerful enough for pros — simple enough for beginners.
A must-have tool for every manual MT5 trader.