Pro Scalping Tool V2


===================================================
THE FUN & FRIENDLY GUIDE TO THIS PRO SCALPING TOOL V2
===================================================

Welcome, fellow alchemist of the financial markets!  
If you're reading this, you’ve unlocked one of the most interesting, dramatic, occasionally chaotic, but ultimately POWERFUL tools in the XAUUSD universe: **Your Trailing_SLTP**.

Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger), and let’s begin your journey.

---------------------------------------------------
1. WHAT THIS EA ACTUALLY DOES (IN HUMAN LANGUAGE)
---------------------------------------------------

Think of this EA as a loyal robot assistant who watches your gold trades 24/7 without blinking.

Its job is to:

• Give every new trade a starting Stop Loss.  
• Move that Stop Loss to Break Even at the right time (but with a customizable safety buffer like +20 points).  
• After Break Even, move the SL upward in “steps” as the market moves in your favor.  
• Close a trade if it becomes ultra-profitable (your “take the money and run” mode).  
• Monitor ALL positions of the same magic number and—if together they reach a LARGE profit or LARGE loss—close EVERYTHING instantly.  
• Prevent SL from being modified too frequently using a special *hysteresis* buffer based on spread.  
• Never move SL downward (because… why would anyone do that?).  

In other words, it’s like having a paranoid but very disciplined assistant.

---------------------------------------------------
2. HOW TO INSTALL THE EA (WITH ZERO SUFFERING)
---------------------------------------------------

Step 1 — Open MT5  
Step 2 — Click *File → Open Data Folder*  
Step 3 — Navigate to:  
    MQL5 → Experts  
Step 4 — Drop the EA file into the folder  
Step 5 — Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator  
Step 6 — Drag the EA onto your chart  
Step 7 — Enable “Algo Trading”  
Step 8 — Smile confidently  

You are now operating industrial-grade automation.

---------------------------------------------------
3. INPUT SETTINGS (EXPLAINED LIKE YOU'RE A SMART HUMAN)
---------------------------------------------------

Let’s break down your settings one by one.

--------------------------
A) InitialStopPoints
--------------------------
This sets the SL distance for every new trade.  
For XAUUSD, 50000 points generally means 5.000 dollars.

--------------------------
B) BreakevenTriggerPoints
--------------------------
When your trade moves this many points into profit, the EA says:  
“Time to protect this baby!”

--------------------------
C) BreakevenOffsetPoints
--------------------------
Instead of moving SL exactly to BE (which might slip into a tiny loss),  
the EA moves SL to BE + this many points.

Example:  
Offset = 20 → SL will be 20 points into profit.

--------------------------
D) StepIntervalPoints
--------------------------
After hitting break even, the EA starts counting steps.

Every time price moves forward by this many points, SL jumps up too.

--------------------------
E) StepMovePoints
--------------------------
This is how much SL moves *on each step*.

Think of it as “profit ratcheting.”

--------------------------
F) EnableAutoClose / ProfitClosePoints
--------------------------
If the trade becomes extremely profitable (your definition),  
the EA nukes it instantly and takes the money.

--------------------------
G) Global Profit/Loss Closing
--------------------------
The EA computes your *weighted breakeven* across all open trades.

If your combined positions reach +5000 profit points → CLOSE ALL.  
If combined positions reach −5000 loss points → CLOSE ALL.

You asked for a martingale-friendly guardian.  
This is it.

---------------------------------------------------
4. THE FAMOUS HYSTERESIS (SPREAD × MULTIPLIER)
---------------------------------------------------

Why hysteresis?  
Because MT5 servers hate EA spam.

Hysteresis = Spread × Multiplier

If spread = 30 points  
Multiplier = 1.0  
→ Hysteresis = 30

This means:  
The EA only modifies the SL if the new SL differs by MORE than 30 points.

This reduces unnecessary modifications and keeps your broker happy.

---------------------------------------------------
5. HOW THE SL MOVES (YOUR CUSTOM LOGIC)
---------------------------------------------------

Let’s assume:

Entry = 4000.000  
BreakEvenTriggerPoints = 500  
Offset = 20  
StepInterval = 1000  
StepMove = 250  
AutoClose = 5000 points  

Here is EXACTLY what happens:

At +500 pts profit → SL = entry + 20  
At +1000 pts profit → SL = entry + 250  
At +2000 pts profit → SL = entry + 500  
At +3000 pts profit → SL = entry + 750  
At +4000 pts profit → SL = entry + 1000  
At +5000 pts profit → TRADE CLOSES  

Beautiful. Predictable. Mechanical.  
Just how a robot should behave.

---------------------------------------------------
6. GLOBAL WEIGHTED BEHAVIOR (THE SMART MATH PART)
---------------------------------------------------

The EA adds up:

TotalPositionValue = Σ (lot × entry_price)  
TotalLots = Σ lots  
WeightedBE = TotalPositionValue / TotalLots

Then it evaluates:

Current price vs WeightedBE

If price − BE ≥ GlobalProfitPoints → CLOSE ALL  
If BE − price ≥ GlobalLossPoints → CLOSE ALL  

This works even with many buys AND sells  
(because weighting handles it automatically).

---------------------------------------------------
7. NEVER-DECREASE-SL PROTECTION
---------------------------------------------------

Your SL will never be moved downward—not even by 0.00001.  
Only upward movement is allowed for buys, downward for sells.

Just like a real ratchet.

---------------------------------------------------
8. WHEN TRADES CLOSE OR NEW TRADES OPEN
---------------------------------------------------

The EA recalculates weighted breakeven on every tick,  
so you always get an up-to-date global protection.

No old data.  
No memory leaks.  
Just fresh calculations 24/7.

---------------------------------------------------
9. HOW TO CUSTOMIZE FOR YOUR STYLE
---------------------------------------------------

SCALPER  
• Low hysteresis multiplier (1.0)  
• Small intervals  
• Small offsets  

SWING TRADER  
• Higher hysteresis (3× spread)  
• Larger step intervals  
• Wider step moves  

MARTINGALE / GRID  
• Weighted global close ON  
• Lower profit threshold  
• Lower loss threshold  
• Offset around 20–50 pts  

XAUUSD SPECIALIST  
• Use 500–1000 point BE triggers  
• Step intervals 1000–3000  
• Step moves 250–500  
• Hysteresis = spread × 1.5  

---------------------------------------------------
10. HOW TO USE WITHOUT BLOWING UP YOUR ACCOUNT
---------------------------------------------------

• Stick to one magic number per strategy  
• Enable global loss close  
• Don’t use tiny SL offsets if spread is huge  
• Don’t disable hysteresis unless you enjoy chaos  
• Always test in demo first (your future self will thank you)  

---------------------------------------------------
11. FINAL WORDS
---------------------------------------------------

This EA is not just a tool—it’s your teammate.

It doesn’t panic.  
It doesn’t fall asleep.  
It doesn’t revenge trade.  
It doesn’t open random positions.  

It just watches, protects, and optimizes.


Happy trading, gold master.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Pro Scalping Tool
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan
Yardımcı programlar
### **ProScalpingToolEA.mq5 Analysis & Description** **Overview:**   The `ProScalpingToolEA.mq5` script is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to assist with automated trading. It includes features for placing, managing, and monitoring trades. --- ### **Key Functionalities:** 1. **Trade Execution & Management:**    - Uses the `CTrade` class from `Trade.mqh` to manage trading operations.    - Allows placing buy and sell orders with a configurable lot size.    - Trades are iden
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt