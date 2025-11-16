



===================================================

THE FUN & FRIENDLY GUIDE TO THIS PRO SCALPING TOOL V2

===================================================





Welcome, fellow alchemist of the financial markets!

If you're reading this, you’ve unlocked one of the most interesting, dramatic, occasionally chaotic, but ultimately POWERFUL tools in the XAUUSD universe: **Your Trailing_SLTP**.





Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger), and let’s begin your journey.





---------------------------------------------------

1. WHAT THIS EA ACTUALLY DOES (IN HUMAN LANGUAGE)

---------------------------------------------------





Think of this EA as a loyal robot assistant who watches your gold trades 24/7 without blinking.





Its job is to:





• Give every new trade a starting Stop Loss.

• Move that Stop Loss to Break Even at the right time (but with a customizable safety buffer like +20 points).

• After Break Even, move the SL upward in “steps” as the market moves in your favor.

• Close a trade if it becomes ultra-profitable (your “take the money and run” mode).

• Monitor ALL positions of the same magic number and—if together they reach a LARGE profit or LARGE loss—close EVERYTHING instantly.

• Prevent SL from being modified too frequently using a special *hysteresis* buffer based on spread.

• Never move SL downward (because… why would anyone do that?).





In other words, it’s like having a paranoid but very disciplined assistant.





---------------------------------------------------

2. HOW TO INSTALL THE EA (WITH ZERO SUFFERING)

---------------------------------------------------





Step 1 — Open MT5

Step 2 — Click *File → Open Data Folder*

Step 3 — Navigate to:

MQL5 → Experts

Step 4 — Drop the EA file into the folder

Step 5 — Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator

Step 6 — Drag the EA onto your chart

Step 7 — Enable “Algo Trading”

Step 8 — Smile confidently





You are now operating industrial-grade automation.





---------------------------------------------------

3. INPUT SETTINGS (EXPLAINED LIKE YOU'RE A SMART HUMAN)

---------------------------------------------------





Let’s break down your settings one by one.





--------------------------

A) InitialStopPoints

--------------------------

This sets the SL distance for every new trade.

For XAUUSD, 50000 points generally means 5.000 dollars.





--------------------------

B) BreakevenTriggerPoints

--------------------------

When your trade moves this many points into profit, the EA says:

“Time to protect this baby!”





--------------------------

C) BreakevenOffsetPoints

--------------------------

Instead of moving SL exactly to BE (which might slip into a tiny loss),

the EA moves SL to BE + this many points.





Example:

Offset = 20 → SL will be 20 points into profit.





--------------------------

D) StepIntervalPoints

--------------------------

After hitting break even, the EA starts counting steps.





Every time price moves forward by this many points, SL jumps up too.





--------------------------

E) StepMovePoints

--------------------------

This is how much SL moves *on each step*.





Think of it as “profit ratcheting.”





--------------------------

F) EnableAutoClose / ProfitClosePoints

--------------------------

If the trade becomes extremely profitable (your definition),

the EA nukes it instantly and takes the money.





--------------------------

G) Global Profit/Loss Closing

--------------------------

The EA computes your *weighted breakeven* across all open trades.





If your combined positions reach +5000 profit points → CLOSE ALL.

If combined positions reach −5000 loss points → CLOSE ALL.





You asked for a martingale-friendly guardian.

This is it.





---------------------------------------------------

4. THE FAMOUS HYSTERESIS (SPREAD × MULTIPLIER)

---------------------------------------------------





Why hysteresis?

Because MT5 servers hate EA spam.





Hysteresis = Spread × Multiplier





If spread = 30 points

Multiplier = 1.0

→ Hysteresis = 30





This means:

The EA only modifies the SL if the new SL differs by MORE than 30 points.





This reduces unnecessary modifications and keeps your broker happy.





---------------------------------------------------

5. HOW THE SL MOVES (YOUR CUSTOM LOGIC)

---------------------------------------------------





Let’s assume:





Entry = 4000.000

BreakEvenTriggerPoints = 500

Offset = 20

StepInterval = 1000

StepMove = 250

AutoClose = 5000 points





Here is EXACTLY what happens:





At +500 pts profit → SL = entry + 20

At +1000 pts profit → SL = entry + 250

At +2000 pts profit → SL = entry + 500

At +3000 pts profit → SL = entry + 750

At +4000 pts profit → SL = entry + 1000

At +5000 pts profit → TRADE CLOSES





Beautiful. Predictable. Mechanical.

Just how a robot should behave.





---------------------------------------------------

6. GLOBAL WEIGHTED BEHAVIOR (THE SMART MATH PART)

---------------------------------------------------





The EA adds up:





TotalPositionValue = Σ (lot × entry_price)

TotalLots = Σ lots

WeightedBE = TotalPositionValue / TotalLots





Then it evaluates:





Current price vs WeightedBE





If price − BE ≥ GlobalProfitPoints → CLOSE ALL

If BE − price ≥ GlobalLossPoints → CLOSE ALL





This works even with many buys AND sells

(because weighting handles it automatically).





---------------------------------------------------

7. NEVER-DECREASE-SL PROTECTION

---------------------------------------------------





Your SL will never be moved downward—not even by 0.00001.

Only upward movement is allowed for buys, downward for sells.





Just like a real ratchet.





---------------------------------------------------

8. WHEN TRADES CLOSE OR NEW TRADES OPEN

---------------------------------------------------





The EA recalculates weighted breakeven on every tick,

so you always get an up-to-date global protection.





No old data.

No memory leaks.

Just fresh calculations 24/7.





---------------------------------------------------

9. HOW TO CUSTOMIZE FOR YOUR STYLE

---------------------------------------------------





SCALPER

• Low hysteresis multiplier (1.0)

• Small intervals

• Small offsets





SWING TRADER

• Higher hysteresis (3× spread)

• Larger step intervals

• Wider step moves





MARTINGALE / GRID

• Weighted global close ON

• Lower profit threshold

• Lower loss threshold

• Offset around 20–50 pts





XAUUSD SPECIALIST

• Use 500–1000 point BE triggers

• Step intervals 1000–3000

• Step moves 250–500

• Hysteresis = spread × 1.5





---------------------------------------------------

10. HOW TO USE WITHOUT BLOWING UP YOUR ACCOUNT

---------------------------------------------------





• Stick to one magic number per strategy

• Enable global loss close

• Don’t use tiny SL offsets if spread is huge

• Don’t disable hysteresis unless you enjoy chaos

• Always test in demo first (your future self will thank you)





---------------------------------------------------

11. FINAL WORDS

---------------------------------------------------





This EA is not just a tool—it’s your teammate.





It doesn’t panic.

It doesn’t fall asleep.

It doesn’t revenge trade.

It doesn’t open random positions.





It just watches, protects, and optimizes.









Happy trading, gold master.



