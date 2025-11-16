Pro Scalping Tool V2
- Utilitaires
- Mohammad Nazmul Hassan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
===================================================
THE FUN & FRIENDLY GUIDE TO THIS PRO SCALPING TOOL V2
===================================================
Welcome, fellow alchemist of the financial markets!
If you're reading this, you’ve unlocked one of the most interesting, dramatic, occasionally chaotic, but ultimately POWERFUL tools in the XAUUSD universe: **Your Trailing_SLTP**.
Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger), and let’s begin your journey.
---------------------------------------------------
1. WHAT THIS EA ACTUALLY DOES (IN HUMAN LANGUAGE)
---------------------------------------------------
Think of this EA as a loyal robot assistant who watches your gold trades 24/7 without blinking.
Its job is to:
• Give every new trade a starting Stop Loss.
• Move that Stop Loss to Break Even at the right time (but with a customizable safety buffer like +20 points).
• After Break Even, move the SL upward in “steps” as the market moves in your favor.
• Close a trade if it becomes ultra-profitable (your “take the money and run” mode).
• Monitor ALL positions of the same magic number and—if together they reach a LARGE profit or LARGE loss—close EVERYTHING instantly.
• Prevent SL from being modified too frequently using a special *hysteresis* buffer based on spread.
• Never move SL downward (because… why would anyone do that?).
In other words, it’s like having a paranoid but very disciplined assistant.
---------------------------------------------------
2. HOW TO INSTALL THE EA (WITH ZERO SUFFERING)
---------------------------------------------------
Step 1 — Open MT5
Step 2 — Click *File → Open Data Folder*
Step 3 — Navigate to:
MQL5 → Experts
Step 4 — Drop the EA file into the folder
Step 5 — Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator
Step 6 — Drag the EA onto your chart
Step 7 — Enable “Algo Trading”
Step 8 — Smile confidently
You are now operating industrial-grade automation.
---------------------------------------------------
3. INPUT SETTINGS (EXPLAINED LIKE YOU'RE A SMART HUMAN)
---------------------------------------------------
Let’s break down your settings one by one.
--------------------------
A) InitialStopPoints
--------------------------
This sets the SL distance for every new trade.
For XAUUSD, 50000 points generally means 5.000 dollars.
--------------------------
B) BreakevenTriggerPoints
--------------------------
When your trade moves this many points into profit, the EA says:
“Time to protect this baby!”
--------------------------
C) BreakevenOffsetPoints
--------------------------
Instead of moving SL exactly to BE (which might slip into a tiny loss),
the EA moves SL to BE + this many points.
Example:
Offset = 20 → SL will be 20 points into profit.
--------------------------
D) StepIntervalPoints
--------------------------
After hitting break even, the EA starts counting steps.
Every time price moves forward by this many points, SL jumps up too.
--------------------------
E) StepMovePoints
--------------------------
This is how much SL moves *on each step*.
Think of it as “profit ratcheting.”
--------------------------
F) EnableAutoClose / ProfitClosePoints
--------------------------
If the trade becomes extremely profitable (your definition),
the EA nukes it instantly and takes the money.
--------------------------
G) Global Profit/Loss Closing
--------------------------
The EA computes your *weighted breakeven* across all open trades.
If your combined positions reach +5000 profit points → CLOSE ALL.
If combined positions reach −5000 loss points → CLOSE ALL.
You asked for a martingale-friendly guardian.
This is it.
---------------------------------------------------
4. THE FAMOUS HYSTERESIS (SPREAD × MULTIPLIER)
---------------------------------------------------
Why hysteresis?
Because MT5 servers hate EA spam.
Hysteresis = Spread × Multiplier
If spread = 30 points
Multiplier = 1.0
→ Hysteresis = 30
This means:
The EA only modifies the SL if the new SL differs by MORE than 30 points.
This reduces unnecessary modifications and keeps your broker happy.
---------------------------------------------------
5. HOW THE SL MOVES (YOUR CUSTOM LOGIC)
---------------------------------------------------
Let’s assume:
Entry = 4000.000
BreakEvenTriggerPoints = 500
Offset = 20
StepInterval = 1000
StepMove = 250
AutoClose = 5000 points
Here is EXACTLY what happens:
At +500 pts profit → SL = entry + 20
At +1000 pts profit → SL = entry + 250
At +2000 pts profit → SL = entry + 500
At +3000 pts profit → SL = entry + 750
At +4000 pts profit → SL = entry + 1000
At +5000 pts profit → TRADE CLOSES
Beautiful. Predictable. Mechanical.
Just how a robot should behave.
---------------------------------------------------
6. GLOBAL WEIGHTED BEHAVIOR (THE SMART MATH PART)
---------------------------------------------------
The EA adds up:
TotalPositionValue = Σ (lot × entry_price)
TotalLots = Σ lots
WeightedBE = TotalPositionValue / TotalLots
Then it evaluates:
Current price vs WeightedBE
If price − BE ≥ GlobalProfitPoints → CLOSE ALL
If BE − price ≥ GlobalLossPoints → CLOSE ALL
This works even with many buys AND sells
(because weighting handles it automatically).
---------------------------------------------------
7. NEVER-DECREASE-SL PROTECTION
---------------------------------------------------
Your SL will never be moved downward—not even by 0.00001.
Only upward movement is allowed for buys, downward for sells.
Just like a real ratchet.
---------------------------------------------------
8. WHEN TRADES CLOSE OR NEW TRADES OPEN
---------------------------------------------------
The EA recalculates weighted breakeven on every tick,
so you always get an up-to-date global protection.
No old data.
No memory leaks.
Just fresh calculations 24/7.
---------------------------------------------------
9. HOW TO CUSTOMIZE FOR YOUR STYLE
---------------------------------------------------
SCALPER
• Low hysteresis multiplier (1.0)
• Small intervals
• Small offsets
SWING TRADER
• Higher hysteresis (3× spread)
• Larger step intervals
• Wider step moves
MARTINGALE / GRID
• Weighted global close ON
• Lower profit threshold
• Lower loss threshold
• Offset around 20–50 pts
XAUUSD SPECIALIST
• Use 500–1000 point BE triggers
• Step intervals 1000–3000
• Step moves 250–500
• Hysteresis = spread × 1.5
---------------------------------------------------
10. HOW TO USE WITHOUT BLOWING UP YOUR ACCOUNT
---------------------------------------------------
• Stick to one magic number per strategy
• Enable global loss close
• Don’t use tiny SL offsets if spread is huge
• Don’t disable hysteresis unless you enjoy chaos
• Always test in demo first (your future self will thank you)
---------------------------------------------------
11. FINAL WORDS
---------------------------------------------------
This EA is not just a tool—it’s your teammate.
It doesn’t panic.
It doesn’t fall asleep.
It doesn’t revenge trade.
It doesn’t open random positions.
It just watches, protects, and optimizes.
Happy trading, gold master.