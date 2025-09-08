PropSafe Trade Manager

TradePanel EA – Manual + Semi-Auto Trading Dashboard

TradePanel EA is a powerful assistant for traders who want precision, speed, and full control over their trades.
It combines on-chart execution, basket profit management, drawdown protection, and market/session awareness into one easy-to-use panel.

🔑 Core Features

  • 🎯 Click-to-Trade System

    • Place BUY/SELL instantly from the panel

    • Click on the chart to set Stop Loss — TP is auto-calculated by your chosen R:R

  • 📊 Risk Control & Lot Sizing

    • Risk % adjustable with + / – buttons

    • Lot size auto-calculated based on SL distance

    • Works with Forex, Gold, and CFDs

  • 🛡 Prop-Firm Protection

    • Built-in Daily Drawdown Guard (4%) for FTMO/MFF compliance

    • Automatically closes trades if limit is breached and resumes next day

  • 📦 Universal Basket Manager

    • Hard TP by % of balance (default 3%)

    • Smart ratchet trailing system

    • Pullback-based auto-close to lock profits

  • 📰 News Filter (MT5 Calendar)

    • Blocks new entries around high-impact events (configurable Yellow/Orange/Red)

    • Never interferes with existing trades

  • 🕑 Market Session Display

    • Session clocks & trading windows shown for XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD

    • Sessions are for display only – you keep full control

  • 📐 Level & FVG Marking Tools

    • Draw H1, L1, H2, L2, H3, L3 custom levels

    • Mark H4 Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with alerts

    • Automatic alerts when price crosses or touches your levels

  • 📉 Extra Displays & Controls

    • Spread monitor with max-spread block

    • Global and per-symbol P/L tracker

    • Session countdown timer

    • Basket ON/OFF toggle + TP adjuster

    • Close All button

🎯 Why Traders Love It

  • Faster execution than MT5’s order window

  • Smarter basket/risk management for prop-firm safety

  • Visual clarity: levels, sessions, spread, and drawdown all in one panel

  • Maximum flexibility: trade manually or semi-automatically with full confidence

💡 Best Suited For

  • Prop firm challenge accounts (FTMO, MFF, TFT, etc.)

  • Manual traders who want automated risk and DD protection

  • Semi-automatic traders using signals but needing execution control

  • Traders of Forex, Gold, and major pairs

Trade safer, trade faster, and never worry about breaking rules again.
Download TradePanel EA and take control of your trading.


