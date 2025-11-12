EV Smart Panel pro

EV Trade Panel is a versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, offering an intuitive dark-themed interface for manual trading with advanced risk controls, order execution, and position management—all customizable via inputs for easy branding ( set your own panel title). Ideal for forex, gold, and volatile symbols on any timeframe and broker.

Key Features

  • Quick Order Execution: Buttons for BUY/SELL market, LIMIT, and STOP orders; set pending prices and max spread filters to avoid high-volatility trades.

  • Risk Management: Risk % or fixed lots with auto-lot normalization; fixed RR ratio syncs TP/SL (e.g., SL=35 pips, TP=105 for 1:3); virtual SL/TP for stealth.

  • Position Tools: Break-Even at 1:1, trailing stops (300-pip trigger, 100-pip step); partial closes (25/50/75%); close winners/losers by symbol or all.

  • Advanced Options: Toggle subpanel for News Filter, Prop Firm DD limits (3%), daily profit caps (5%).


