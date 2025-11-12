Trading Assistent

Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution.

MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS

Position Management:
- Real-time viewing of all open positions
- Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type
- Visual indication of profitable and losing positions
- Bulk closing operations
- Breakeven function for profit protection

Trading Operations:
- Instant market order execution
- All types of pending orders
- Integrated risk calculator
- Stop loss and take profit configuration

Risk Analysis:
- Current exposure calculation
- Margin and drawdown monitoring
- Capital management recommendations
- Color-coded risk level indication

USER GUIDE

LAUNCH AND SETUP
The panel automatically launches when placed on a chart. Recommended placement on the main trading instrument.

INTERFACE STRUCTURE
The panel is divided into three main tabs:
- Trade - for order placement and parameter calculation
- Risk - for current risk analysis
- Positions - for open position management

WORKING WITH TRADING MODULE

Instrument Selection:
Use the dropdown list to select trading symbols. The system automatically loads available instruments.

Trade Parameter Calculation:
- Enter position volume or use automatic calculation
- Set stop loss in points
- Configure take profit
- Set risk percentage for automatic volume calculation

Order Execution:
Market Orders - use BUY/SELL buttons for instant execution.

Pending Orders:
- Select order type (Limit, Stop, Stop-Limit)
- Specify activation price
- For Stop-Limit, additionally specify limit price
- Use Auto button for automatic price calculation

RISK MANAGEMENT

Account Monitoring:
The panel displays key account parameters:
- Current balance and equity
- Free margin
- Margin level
- Current drawdown

Exposure Analysis:
The system calculates:
- Total risk across all positions
- Risk percentage of deposit
- Recommended volume for new positions

NOTIFICATION SYSTEM:
The panel uses color indication and temporary messages to notify about:
- Successful order execution
- Operation execution errors
- Risk limit exceedances
- Position status changes

TAB AND FUNCTION DESCRIPTION

TRADE TAB:

Symbol Selection Section:
- Dropdown list of available instruments
- Current spread display
- Swap information

Risk Calculation Section:
- Position volume input field
- Monetary risk equivalent display
- Risk percentage configuration
- Automatic recalculation when parameters change

Price Level Section:
- Stop loss and take profit input fields
- Risk/Reward ratio display
- Automatic calculation based on ratio

Order Execution Section:
Market Orders:
- BUY/SELL buttons with current price display
- Instant execution

Pending Orders:
- Complete set of order types
- Activation price input fields
- Automatic calculation buttons
- Visual separation by order types

RISK TAB:

Account Information:
- Current balance and equity values
- Free margin level
- Margin usage percentage
- Color-coded load indication

Risk Analysis:
- Portfolio aggregate risk
- Risk percentage of deposit
- Current drawdown
- Danger level indicators

Recommendation System:
- Optimal volume calculation
- Overall risk level assessment
- Position management suggestions

POSITIONS TAB:

Positions List:
- Table of all open positions
- Key parameter display
- Profitability color coding
- Sorting system by various criteria

Management Tools:

Individual Management:
- Position selection by click
- Breakeven function with offset configuration
- Partial closing options
- Breakeven parameter visualization

Bulk Operations:
- Close all positions
- Close positions by direction
- Close only profitable positions
- Mass breakeven setup

Status Panel:
- Total number of positions
- Aggregate volumes and profit
- Deposit indicators
- Swap calculation

PRACTICAL RECOMMENDATIONS

WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION:

Security Configuration:
- Always verify parameters before execution
- Use recommended risk levels
- Monitor overall portfolio exposure

Efficient Management:
- Apply bulk operations to save time
- Use breakeven function for profit protection
- Regularly analyze Risk tab

Interface Customization:
- Move panel to convenient screen area
- Use minimization mode when necessary
- Configure default parameters

ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES:

Automatic Calculation:
The system automatically calculates optimal order parameters based on specified risk level.

Color Indication:
Intuitive color system allows quick assessment of position status and risk levels.

Bulk Operations:
Powerful tools for managing multiple positions simultaneously.

Real-time Updates:
All data updates in real-time without delays.

Trading Assistent provides a professional approach to trading, combining powerful analytical capabilities with intuitive management. The system is designed for traders who value efficiency and strict risk control.
Plus de l'auteur
Table of currency pairs
Denis Khokhlov
Indicateurs
Версия 2.0 2018.10.20 1. Добавлен расчет коэффициента ранговой корреляции Спирмена. 2. При наведении курсора на показатель таблицы появляется всплывающая подсказка (Расхождение RSI, направление сделок, информация о свопе). Table of currency pairs - разработана в помощь трейдеру торгующему на рынке Форекс по методу основанному на корреляционной зависимости валютных пар. Корреляционная зависимость между двумя инструментами рассчитывается через коэффициент К. Пирсона. Основная функция таблицы - в
IndCorrelationTable
Denis Khokhlov
Indicateurs
IndCorrelationTable Ind Correlation Table - designed to help a trader trading in the Forex market using the method based on the correlation dependence of currency pairs. The correlation dependence between two instruments is calculated through the coefficient of K. Pearson and C. Spearman. The main function of the table is to output a formalized signal about the possibility of opening a "basket" of transactions in accordance with pre-set parameters, as well as the direction of transactions in acc
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis