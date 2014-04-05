QuarterFlow Precision

QuarterFlow Precision Trader is a next-generation scalping and short-term swing trading indicator built for traders who want to trade in sync with institutional money flow.
Designed around Order Flow Analytics and ICT’s Quarterly Theory, this tool isolates high-probability scalp zones with unmatched precision across all major USD pairs.

CORE TECHNOLOGIES

1. Order Flow Engine

  • Volume Delta Analysis: Measures real-time buying vs. selling pressure to expose shifts in market sentiment.

  • Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD): Tracks net institutional participation across candles to confirm strength of direction.

  • Imbalance Detection: Automatically marks supply and demand imbalances that act as liquidity magnets.

  • Absorption Zones: Highlights areas where large orders absorb retail activity — often precursors to reversals.

2. Quarterly Time Theory (ICT Concepts)

  • Market hours are divided into four 15-minute Quarters:

    • Q1: Opening range (initial sweep zone)

    • Q2: Continuation bias

    • Q3: Peak momentum phase

    • Q4: Reversal / profit-taking

  • Kill Zones: Detects institutional trading windows — London, New York, and London Close — optimizing scalp timing.

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Integration: Identifies 3-candle imbalances used as entry or retracement points.

3. Enhanced Signal Logic (8 Precision Filters)
Each entry signal is validated through a multi-filter model combining:

  • Trend alignment (EMA crossover)

  • Pullback detection (Keltner Channel zones)

  • Structure confirmation (HH/LL bias)

  • Fair Value Gap validation

  • Session timing filter

  • Volume Delta confirmation

  • Volatility range control

  • Directional bias filter

4. Visual Interface
Clean chart overlays highlight directional bias, kill zones, imbalance regions, and signal arrows — built for instant decision-making in fast-moving USD pairs.

KEY ADVANTAGES

  • Institutional-grade entry precision with low-lag data filters.

  • Works across multiple USD pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, etc.).

  • Combines time theory, liquidity maps, and volume imbalance for advanced scalp logic.

  • Fully non-repainting with adjustable filters for risk control.

  • Designed for intraday traders, prop firm scalpers, and ICT concept followers.

BEST USED FOR

  • M1–M15 scalping and intraday momentum trading.

  • Session-based strategies (London/NY).

  • USD-pair dominance tracking during volatile hours.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Timeframes: M1–M15

  • Pairs: Major USD pairs

  • Sessions: London, New York

  • Risk Mode: Adaptive (default 1.0)

  • Confirmation: CVD + Quarterly Bias alignment

Disclaimer:
QuarterFlow Precision Trader is not a signal provider but a market-mapping tool for disciplined traders. Always backtest and confirm logic before live use.


