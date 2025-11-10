QuarterFlow Precision Trader is a next-generation scalping and short-term swing trading indicator built for traders who want to trade in sync with institutional money flow.

Designed around Order Flow Analytics and ICT’s Quarterly Theory, this tool isolates high-probability scalp zones with unmatched precision across all major USD pairs.

CORE TECHNOLOGIES

1. Order Flow Engine

Volume Delta Analysis: Measures real-time buying vs. selling pressure to expose shifts in market sentiment.

Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD): Tracks net institutional participation across candles to confirm strength of direction.

Imbalance Detection: Automatically marks supply and demand imbalances that act as liquidity magnets.

Absorption Zones: Highlights areas where large orders absorb retail activity — often precursors to reversals.

2. Quarterly Time Theory (ICT Concepts)

Market hours are divided into four 15-minute Quarters: Q1: Opening range (initial sweep zone) Q2: Continuation bias Q3: Peak momentum phase Q4: Reversal / profit-taking

Kill Zones: Detects institutional trading windows — London, New York, and London Close — optimizing scalp timing.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Integration: Identifies 3-candle imbalances used as entry or retracement points.

3. Enhanced Signal Logic (8 Precision Filters)

Each entry signal is validated through a multi-filter model combining:

Trend alignment (EMA crossover)

Pullback detection (Keltner Channel zones)

Structure confirmation (HH/LL bias)

Fair Value Gap validation

Session timing filter

Volume Delta confirmation

Volatility range control

Directional bias filter

4. Visual Interface

Clean chart overlays highlight directional bias, kill zones, imbalance regions, and signal arrows — built for instant decision-making in fast-moving USD pairs.

KEY ADVANTAGES

Institutional-grade entry precision with low-lag data filters.

Works across multiple USD pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, etc.).

Combines time theory, liquidity maps, and volume imbalance for advanced scalp logic.

Fully non-repainting with adjustable filters for risk control.

Designed for intraday traders, prop firm scalpers, and ICT concept followers.

BEST USED FOR

M1–M15 scalping and intraday momentum trading.

Session-based strategies (London/NY).

USD-pair dominance tracking during volatile hours.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Timeframes: M1–M15

Pairs: Major USD pairs

Sessions: London, New York

Risk Mode: Adaptive (default 1.0)

Confirmation: CVD + Quarterly Bias alignment

Disclaimer:

QuarterFlow Precision Trader is not a signal provider but a market-mapping tool for disciplined traders. Always backtest and confirm logic before live use.