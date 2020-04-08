QuarterFlow Precision
- 指标
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- 版本: 2.10
- 激活: 5
QuarterFlow Precision Trader is a next-generation scalping and short-term swing trading indicator built for traders who want to trade in sync with institutional money flow.
Designed around Order Flow Analytics and ICT’s Quarterly Theory, this tool isolates high-probability scalp zones with unmatched precision across all major USD pairs.
CORE TECHNOLOGIES
1. Order Flow Engine
-
Volume Delta Analysis: Measures real-time buying vs. selling pressure to expose shifts in market sentiment.
-
Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD): Tracks net institutional participation across candles to confirm strength of direction.
-
Imbalance Detection: Automatically marks supply and demand imbalances that act as liquidity magnets.
-
Absorption Zones: Highlights areas where large orders absorb retail activity — often precursors to reversals.
2. Quarterly Time Theory (ICT Concepts)
-
Market hours are divided into four 15-minute Quarters:
-
Q1: Opening range (initial sweep zone)
-
Q2: Continuation bias
-
Q3: Peak momentum phase
-
Q4: Reversal / profit-taking
-
-
Kill Zones: Detects institutional trading windows — London, New York, and London Close — optimizing scalp timing.
-
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Integration: Identifies 3-candle imbalances used as entry or retracement points.
3. Enhanced Signal Logic (8 Precision Filters)
Each entry signal is validated through a multi-filter model combining:
-
Trend alignment (EMA crossover)
-
Pullback detection (Keltner Channel zones)
-
Structure confirmation (HH/LL bias)
-
Fair Value Gap validation
-
Session timing filter
-
Volume Delta confirmation
-
Volatility range control
-
Directional bias filter
4. Visual Interface
Clean chart overlays highlight directional bias, kill zones, imbalance regions, and signal arrows — built for instant decision-making in fast-moving USD pairs.
KEY ADVANTAGES
-
Institutional-grade entry precision with low-lag data filters.
-
Works across multiple USD pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, etc.).
-
Combines time theory, liquidity maps, and volume imbalance for advanced scalp logic.
-
Fully non-repainting with adjustable filters for risk control.
-
Designed for intraday traders, prop firm scalpers, and ICT concept followers.
BEST USED FOR
-
M1–M15 scalping and intraday momentum trading.
-
Session-based strategies (London/NY).
-
USD-pair dominance tracking during volatile hours.
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
-
Timeframes: M1–M15
-
Pairs: Major USD pairs
-
Sessions: London, New York
-
Risk Mode: Adaptive (default 1.0)
-
Confirmation: CVD + Quarterly Bias alignment
Disclaimer:
QuarterFlow Precision Trader is not a signal provider but a market-mapping tool for disciplined traders. Always backtest and confirm logic before live use.