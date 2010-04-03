Mother Bar Show

This indicator is designed to automatically identify and highlight Mother Bars and their corresponding Child Bars on a price chart using rectangles. A Mother Bar is defined as a significant candlestick that encompasses smaller candlesticks (Child Bars) within its range, commonly used in Price Action trading strategies. The indicator draws rectangles around the Mother Bar and the subsequent Child Bars, providing a clear visual representation for traders to spot potential patterns.

Key features:

Automatically detects Mother Bars based on their size and range compared to surrounding candles.

Draws green rectangles around the Mother Bar and gray rectangles around the Child Bars that fall within its high-low range.

Customizable settings to adjust the detection criteria (e.g., size threshold, number of Child Bars).

Works across multiple timeframes, enhancing its versatility for different trading styles.

Ideal for technical analysts focusing on candlestick patterns and reversal points.

Perfect for traders looking to simplify chart analysis and capitalize on Mother-Child Bar formations with precision.