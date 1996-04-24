Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy

In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy.

Key Features:

Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs.

Three Flexible Risk Modes: Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances. Account %: Automatically calculate the exact SL/TP points based on your current account equity – precise risk management without manual calculation. USD-Based: Automatically compute SL/TP levels in cash terms, giving you full control over the dollar risk for each trade.

Easy Setup: Intuitive interface, quick and simple to configure.

Benefits:

Prevent trades from going out of control when you’re busy or forgetful.

Supports traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals.

Optimize capital management and reduce risk without constant monitoring.

With Tool Auto Modify SLTP, you’ll never have to worry about “unfavorable trades” again – everything is automatically protected.