AlphaMonitor Pro

⚙️ Consistency and Stability Analysis for Professional Results

AlphaMonitor Pro is an analytical tool designed to assess the quality and stability of your trading account performance through two key metrics: consistency and stability. These metrics are used by proprietary firms and capital managers to identify phases of sustained growth or periods of instability and loss of operational consistency. They are particularly useful for improving discipline, self-management, and consistency in market decision-making.

📊 Key Metrics

  • Consistency (%): measures the proportion of total profit derived from the best-performing day; the lower this value, the more balanced and sustainable the equity curve growth.
  • Equity Stability Score (%): evaluates the relationship between the best and worst days in the trading history, low values reflect a more stable and controlled equity curve.

Both metrics serve as a guide to understanding the maturity and stability of a trading strategy: a simultaneous decrease in both values suggests the system is operating in a balanced phase, providing valuable insights for performance evaluation, risk adjustment, or even planning optimal partial capital withdrawals.

🎯 Product Advantages

  • ✅ Measures the structural quality of performance, not just the final result.  
  • ✅ Promotes more disciplined and quantitative management.  
  • ✅ Compatible with any EA or real/demo account.  
  • ✅ Ideal for algorithmic traders, account managers, and system developers.  

📈 AlphaMonitor Pro: Evaluate stability, improve your discipline, and strengthen consistency in your daily trading.

This product is offered as a free version for a limited time, and any positive feedback would be greatly appreciated.


