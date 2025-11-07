Open Highest Lowest Close Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Kieu Quyen Ly
- Sürüm: 2.25
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This indicator is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD.
It marks the Open, Low, and High prices for:
-
the current day
-
the previous day
-
the current week
-
the previous week
-
the current month
-
the previous month
Based on these price levels, you can identify which levels the price is likely to react to.
If you have any questions or requirements, please feel free to contact me via chat.
Thank you, and I hope you have a nice day!