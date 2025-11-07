Open Highest Lowest Close Indicator

This indicator is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD.

It marks the Open, Low, and High prices for:

the current day

the previous day

the current week

the previous week

the current month

the previous month

Based on these price levels, you can identify which levels the price is likely to react to.

If you have any questions or requirements, please feel free to contact me via chat.

Thank you, and I hope you have a nice day!



