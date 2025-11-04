Trend Flow Entry Pro is a simple yet powerful trend-following indicator designed to help you enter the market at optimal pullback points.





The system displays an Entry Signal at the top-right corner of the chart.





When both indicators are blue, a Buy signal is triggered — ideal for long entries.





When both are red, it signals a Sell opportunity — perfect for short trades.





These signals appear only when the market is trending clearly, helping you ride the wave with confidence and avoid sideways or choppy conditions.





✦ No repainting — once a signal is shown, it stays.

✦ Accurate trend pullback detection

✦ Supports popup alerts, email alerts, and mobile notifications (MT4 app)

✦ Lightweight and easy to use

✦ Works on all currency pairs and timeframes





After purchase, contact me to receive an exclusive trend visualization indicator for free — a great companion tool to enhance your entries.





Start trading smarter with clean, trend-aligned signals.

Download the demo and try it in the Strategy Tester now!