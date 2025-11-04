Trend Flow Entry Pro
- Göstergeler
- Eiri Honma
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Trend Flow Entry Pro is a simple yet powerful trend-following indicator designed to help you enter the market at optimal pullback points.
The system displays an Entry Signal at the top-right corner of the chart.
When both indicators are blue, a Buy signal is triggered — ideal for long entries.
When both are red, it signals a Sell opportunity — perfect for short trades.
These signals appear only when the market is trending clearly, helping you ride the wave with confidence and avoid sideways or choppy conditions.
✦ No repainting — once a signal is shown, it stays.
✦ Accurate trend pullback detection
✦ Supports popup alerts, email alerts, and mobile notifications (MT4 app)
✦ Lightweight and easy to use
✦ Works on all currency pairs and timeframes
After purchase, contact me to receive an exclusive trend visualization indicator for free — a great companion tool to enhance your entries.
Start trading smarter with clean, trend-aligned signals.
Download the demo and try it in the Strategy Tester now!