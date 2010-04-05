Close Trade

A simple, fast, and practical tool for managing and closing trades in MetaTrader





In the trading world, there are countless methods and strategies for opening and closing positions. Sometimes, due to volatile market conditions or multiple open trades, you need a tool that allows you to close all or specific trades instantly and efficiently.

Close Trade is designed precisely for that, a lightweight, reliable, and easy-to-use tool for complete trade and order management in MetaTrader.









Features

Close all Buy or Sell trades separately

Close all Pending Orders in Buy or Sell direction

Close all trades and orders instantly with one click

Close trades of the current chart only

Close trades of a specific symbol

Close all active trades in MetaTrader regardless of chart

Close trades by a specific Magic Number







How to Use

Simply drag the tool onto the desired chart and ensure that Auto Trading is enabled.

Then, with just a few clicks, you can manage all trades of the current chart or customize its behavior through the Close Trade settings.









Advantages

High execution speed

Simple and intuitive interface

Suitable for all trading styles

Helps control risk and manage emergency trade closures

Simple. Fast. Reliable.



