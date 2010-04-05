Close Trade
- Utilitaires
- Farzad Saadatinia
- Version: 1.0
Close Trade
A simple, fast, and practical tool for managing and closing trades in MetaTrader
In the trading world, there are countless methods and strategies for opening and closing positions. Sometimes, due to volatile market conditions or multiple open trades, you need a tool that allows you to close all or specific trades instantly and efficiently.
Close Trade is designed precisely for that, a lightweight, reliable, and easy-to-use tool for complete trade and order management in MetaTrader.
Features
- Close all Buy or Sell trades separately
- Close all Pending Orders in Buy or Sell direction
- Close all trades and orders instantly with one click
- Close trades of the current chart only
- Close trades of a specific symbol
- Close all active trades in MetaTrader regardless of chart
- Close trades by a specific Magic Number
How to Use
Simply drag the tool onto the desired chart and ensure that Auto Trading is enabled.
Then, with just a few clicks, you can manage all trades of the current chart or customize its behavior through the Close Trade settings.
Advantages
- High execution speed
- Simple and intuitive interface
- Suitable for all trading styles
- Helps control risk and manage emergency trade closures
- Simple. Fast. Reliable.
Close Trade the essential tool for every professional trader.
You can download Close Trade for free exclusively on the MQL5 website. I hope you find it useful in your trading.
If you have any questions or ideas for improvements related to Close Trade, feel free to send me a private message.