RET System Momentum

RET Momentum is 3 of 10 indicators designed to help traders identify the acceleration phase of market moves — where reversals turn into trends and trends begin to exhaust.
It forms part of the RET System™, working in sync with the RET Channel™, High Low™, and Exhaustion™ indicators to confirm Reversal Anticipation setups and avoid premature entries.

This tool measures real-time momentum flow through proprietary candle calculations, color shifts, and smooth transitions — making it easier to read strength and weakness before it’s visible to the naked eye.

Use RET Momentum™ as a precision filter to confirm directional intent and validate true breakouts vs. false starts.

Strengths

✅ Detects true directional acceleration early in the move
✅ Helps confirm valid reversals before they gain momentum
✅ Integrates with other RET System™ indicators for layered confluence
✅ Smooth visualization that reduces noise and whipsaw reactions
✅ Adapts to all timeframes and all major currency pairs

Weaknesses

⚠️ Best used with structure tools (like RET Channel™ or RET High Low™) — not standalone
⚠️ Can appear late during extremely volatile candle spikes
⚠️ Requires user discretion to interpret color transitions correctly

Dos

✔ Combine with RET Channel™ for reversal zone confirmation
✔ Use with RET High Low™ to validate early structure shifts
✔ Wait for candle confirmation before executing entries
✔ Adjust sensitivity based on timeframe volatility

Don’ts

✖ Don’t rely on color change alone as an entry trigger
✖ Don’t use in isolation during high-impact news events
✖ Don’t over-optimize settings — the default calibration matches RET logic


