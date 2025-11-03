RET System Momentum
- Göstergeler
- Preston Hardesty
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
RET Momentum is 3 of 10 indicators designed to help traders identify the acceleration phase of market moves — where reversals turn into trends and trends begin to exhaust.
It forms part of the RET System™, working in sync with the RET Channel™, High Low™, and Exhaustion™ indicators to confirm Reversal Anticipation™ setups and avoid premature entries.
This tool measures real-time momentum flow through proprietary candle calculations, color shifts, and smooth transitions — making it easier to read strength and weakness before it’s visible to the naked eye.
Use RET Momentum™ as a precision filter to confirm directional intent and validate true breakouts vs. false starts.
Strengths
✅ Detects true directional acceleration early in the move
✅ Helps confirm valid reversals before they gain momentum
✅ Integrates with other RET System™ indicators for layered confluence
✅ Smooth visualization that reduces noise and whipsaw reactions
✅ Adapts to all timeframes and all major currency pairs
Weaknesses
⚠️ Best used with structure tools (like RET Channel™ or RET High Low™) — not standalone
⚠️ Can appear late during extremely volatile candle spikes
⚠️ Requires user discretion to interpret color transitions correctly
Dos
✔ Combine with RET Channel™ for reversal zone confirmation
✔ Use with RET High Low™ to validate early structure shifts
✔ Wait for candle confirmation before executing entries
✔ Adjust sensitivity based on timeframe volatility
Don’ts
✖ Don’t rely on color change alone as an entry trigger
✖ Don’t use in isolation during high-impact news events
✖ Don’t over-optimize settings — the default calibration matches RET logic