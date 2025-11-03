RET System High Low

RET System™ High Low Indicator

The RET System™ High Low indicator is 2 of 10 indicators part of the Reversal Edge Trading™ Suite, built to help traders identify exhaustion zones, reaction levels, and reversal points with precision.
It maps the market’s structural extremes—the key highs and lows where momentum often fades or reverses—allowing you to anticipate shifts before they happen.

By combining level-to-level logic with trend awareness, this tool helps traders avoid chasing price and instead prepare for reversal anticipation setups within the RET System™ framework.


🔍 Core Purpose

Highlights recent and historical swing highs/lows with intelligent filtering—helping confirm bias zones, momentum transitions, and potential exhaustion points.

Use it to:

  • Identify valid entry and exit zones.

  • Confirm structure before placing trades.

  • Align higher-timeframe levels with local reversal signals.


⚙️ Indicator Features

  • Automatic detection of recent and historical swing levels

  • Adjustable sensitivity to match your trading style

  • Works across all timeframes (optimized for H1)

  • Perfect companion for RET System™ Channel, MA, and Trend Decipher indicators

  • Clean visual layout that integrates seamlessly into existing RET templates


Strengths

  • Excellent for spotting exhaustion and reaction areas

  • Reduces emotional entries at highs and lows

  • Complements momentum and bias indicators for stronger confirmation

⚠️ Weaknesses

  • Not a standalone entry tool — best used with other RET System™ components

  • Requires understanding of structure and timing (Reversal Anticipation™ concept)

  • False highs/lows may occur during high-volatility news events

🟢 Do

  • Combine with RET System™ Channel for structure confluence

  • Confirm with RET System™ MA or Trend Decipher for direction bias

  • Use it to refine exit timing or stop placement

🔴 Don’t

  • Trade solely off highlighted highs/lows without context

  • Use during major economic news releases without confirmation

  • Ignore timeframe alignment — use higher-timeframe structure as guide


💡 Pro Tip

When a High Low signal aligns with Channel outer bands and momentum divergence, you’re seeing the foundation of a Reversal Anticipation™ setup — the heart of the RET System™ method.


🧩 Part of the RET Ecosystem

The RET System™ High Low Indicator is included in the RET System™ Suite, designed to simplify market analysis into clear, visual, rule-based setups for traders of all levels.


