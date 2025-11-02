🔵 RET System Channel

RET System High Low Indicator The RET System High Low indicator is 2 of 10 indicators part of the Reversal Edge Trading Suite , built to help traders identify exhaustion zones, reaction levels, and reversal points with precision. It maps the market’s structural extremes —the key highs and lows where momentum often fades or reverses—allowing you to anticipate shifts before they happen. By combining level-to-level logic with trend awareness, this tool helps traders avoid chasing price and inste