Scrappy Gold EA

The Scrappy Gold Expert Advisor is a trading robot specifically designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.

It is built on fundamental trading strategies tested and proven for years, ensuring a solid and transparent approach, without the use of artificial intelligence.













Scrappy Gold is not a “miracle EA” relying on AI or risky optimizations.

It is a trading robot built on solid fundamental methods, with strict money management and a clear logic.









Key Features:



Instrument: XAUUSD





Timeframe: M5





Minimum deposit: 50$





Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000





Integrated risk management: configurable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)





Only 1 trade per day → no over-optimization or over-exposure





The robot opens positions every day (if market conditions permit)





Robust strategy: based on long-standing market principles used by professional traders





Compatible with all broker and account types (ECN, Standard, Micro…)





I recommend Fusion Markets broker: https://fusionmarkets.com/?refcode=94366









Benefits:



Limits risk with a predefined SL





Targets precise opportunities with a well-adapted TP





Avoids overtrading thanks to its strict one-trade-per-day rule





Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders looking for a simple and reliable automated solution













Support:





Original systems only at MQL5.com

I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.