LiberatusMachina Loophole Grid system
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ruben Tchalgouchian
- Sürüm: 1.13
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🔹 Turn Leverage into Balance — Convert Volatility into Controlled Accumulation.
🧠 Concept
Liberatus Machina EA is built on a groundbreaking concept — Balance-Adjusted Leverage.
Instead of chasing price direction, this system converts exposure into equilibrium.
By maintaining perfect buy/sell symmetry and closing only profitable legs, the EA creates realized balance growth while keeping equity completely flat.
This transforms leverage into a tool of controlled expansion — turning what normally increases risk into a self-balancing system that extracts small, consistent gains from every market cycle.
⚙️ Core Logic
Initial Hedge — Opens 1 BUY + 1 SELL at the same price (neutral exposure).
Grid Division — Market divided into equal pip-levels (default = 50 pips).
Directional Scaling —
• If price rises → buyCount + 1 , sellCount unchanged
• If price falls → sellCount + 1 , buyCount unchanged
-
Retracement Logic — When the market reverses one level, opposing count resets to 1, while the dominant side increases by 1.
-
Profit Extraction — Profitable side closed → balance grows; equity stays constant.
Repeat — Process continues indefinitely, generating a linear balance increase against a flat equity curve.
📈 Key Features
🧩 Equity-Neutral Framework — Constant hedge maintains net-zero exposure.
⚖️ Dynamic Balance Accumulation — Extracts balance from every cycle without predictive signals.
🔄 Adaptive Grid Logic — Automatically adjusts buy/sell ratios with market structure.
🧮 Retracement Recognition — Resets grid bias instantly after reversals.
💡 Plug-In Strategy Mode — Add your own custom exit logic for equity building.
⚡ High-Frequency Ready — Works with any time-frame or volatility condition.
🛡️ Risk-Controlled Expansion — Designed for margin-safe balance compounding.
🧩 Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Grid_Pips
|Distance between price levels
|50
|Lots
|Lot size per grid step
|1.00
|Max_Leverage
|Broker leverage (simulation)
|500
|Start_Balance
|Starting balance (for projected balance calc)
|50 000
|Auto_Hedge
|Enable automatic initial hedge
|true
|Show_Debug
|Display balance/equity statistics
|true
📊 Example Projection
Projected Balance = Balance + ([Balance × Leverage 100 000 × Lot × 2.5] × GridPips × 10 × Lot)
With $50 000 @ 1:500 leverage and 50 pip grid → Balance can rise to ≈ $133 000 while equity remains $50 000.
💼 Use Cases
Traders exploring hedged grid systems and market-neutral models.
Quant developers researching balance-leverage dynamics.
Advanced users seeking equity-flat / balance-growing systems.
Theoreticians testing “infinite leverage” concepts in safe demo environments.
💰 Price
🎯 Introductory Offer — $250
📍 One-time purchase · Lifetime updates
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA is an experimental implementation of the Leverage-to-Balance concept.
It does not predict markets or guarantee profits. Use only on demo or research accounts until you fully understand balance-hedging mechanics, swap/spread implications, and broker margin models.
Not suitable for regulated fund deployment or capital management without independent risk validation.
🧩 Technical Info
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Language: MQL5
Execution: Market, Instant, Exchange
Pairs: Any Major / Indices / Gold / Crypto (Spread < 5 pips recommended)
Timeframes: All
Account Type: Hedging required
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500
📜 Summary
“Liberatus Machina EA is not a signal-based system.
It is a mathematical machine that converts leverage into structured balance.
When others chase direction, you harness equilibrium.”