LiberatusMachina Loophole Grid system

🔹 Turn Leverage into Balance — Convert Volatility into Controlled Accumulation.

🧠 Concept

Liberatus Machina EA is built on a groundbreaking concept — Balance-Adjusted Leverage.

Instead of chasing price direction, this system converts exposure into equilibrium.

By maintaining perfect buy/sell symmetry and closing only profitable legs, the EA creates realized balance growth while keeping equity completely flat.

This transforms leverage into a tool of controlled expansion — turning what normally increases risk into a self-balancing system that extracts small, consistent gains from every market cycle.

⚙️ Core Logic

Initial Hedge — Opens 1 BUY + 1 SELL at the same price (neutral exposure). Grid Division — Market divided into equal pip-levels (default = 50 pips). Directional Scaling —

• If price rises → buyCount + 1 , sellCount unchanged

• If price falls → sellCount + 1 , buyCount unchanged Retracement Logic — When the market reverses one level, opposing count resets to 1, while the dominant side increases by 1. Profit Extraction — Profitable side closed → balance grows; equity stays constant. Repeat — Process continues indefinitely, generating a linear balance increase against a flat equity curve.

📈 Key Features

🧩 Equity-Neutral Framework — Constant hedge maintains net-zero exposure.

⚖️ Dynamic Balance Accumulation — Extracts balance from every cycle without predictive signals.

🔄 Adaptive Grid Logic — Automatically adjusts buy/sell ratios with market structure.

🧮 Retracement Recognition — Resets grid bias instantly after reversals.

💡 Plug-In Strategy Mode — Add your own custom exit logic for equity building.

⚡ High-Frequency Ready — Works with any time-frame or volatility condition.

🛡️ Risk-Controlled Expansion — Designed for margin-safe balance compounding.

🧩 Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default Grid_Pips Distance between price levels 50 Lots Lot size per grid step 1.00 Max_Leverage Broker leverage (simulation) 500 Start_Balance Starting balance (for projected balance calc) 50 000 Auto_Hedge Enable automatic initial hedge true Show_Debug Display balance/equity statistics true

📊 Example Projection

Projected Balance = Balance + ([Balance × Leverage 100 000 × Lot × 2.5] × GridPips × 10 × Lot)

With $50 000 @ 1:500 leverage and 50 pip grid → Balance can rise to ≈ $133 000 while equity remains $50 000.

💼 Use Cases

Traders exploring hedged grid systems and market-neutral models .

Quant developers researching balance-leverage dynamics .

Advanced users seeking equity-flat / balance-growing systems.

Theoreticians testing “infinite leverage” concepts in safe demo environments.

💰 Price

🎯 Introductory Offer — $250

📍 One-time purchase · Lifetime updates

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is an experimental implementation of the Leverage-to-Balance concept.

It does not predict markets or guarantee profits. Use only on demo or research accounts until you fully understand balance-hedging mechanics, swap/spread implications, and broker margin models.

Not suitable for regulated fund deployment or capital management without independent risk validation.

🧩 Technical Info

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Language: MQL5

Execution: Market, Instant, Exchange

Pairs: Any Major / Indices / Gold / Crypto (Spread < 5 pips recommended)

Timeframes: All

Account Type: Hedging required

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500

📜 Summary