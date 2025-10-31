LiberatusMachina Loophole Grid system

💠 Liberatus Machina EA — The Balance-Leverage Engine

🔹 Turn Leverage into Balance — Convert Volatility into Controlled Accumulation.

🧠 Concept

Liberatus Machina EA is built on a groundbreaking concept — Balance-Adjusted Leverage.
Instead of chasing price direction, this system converts exposure into equilibrium.
By maintaining perfect buy/sell symmetry and closing only profitable legs, the EA creates realized balance growth while keeping equity completely flat.

This transforms leverage into a tool of controlled expansion — turning what normally increases risk into a self-balancing system that extracts small, consistent gains from every market cycle.

⚙️ Core Logic

  1. Initial Hedge — Opens 1 BUY + 1 SELL at the same price (neutral exposure).

  2. Grid Division — Market divided into equal pip-levels (default = 50 pips).

  3. Directional Scaling
    • If price rises → buyCount + 1 , sellCount unchanged
    • If price falls → sellCount + 1 , buyCount unchanged

  4. Retracement Logic — When the market reverses one level, opposing count resets to 1, while the dominant side increases by 1.

  5. Profit Extraction — Profitable side closed → balance grows; equity stays constant.

  6. Repeat — Process continues indefinitely, generating a linear balance increase against a flat equity curve.

📈 Key Features

  • 🧩 Equity-Neutral Framework — Constant hedge maintains net-zero exposure.

  • ⚖️ Dynamic Balance Accumulation — Extracts balance from every cycle without predictive signals.

  • 🔄 Adaptive Grid Logic — Automatically adjusts buy/sell ratios with market structure.

  • 🧮 Retracement Recognition — Resets grid bias instantly after reversals.

  • 💡 Plug-In Strategy Mode — Add your own custom exit logic for equity building.

  • High-Frequency Ready — Works with any time-frame or volatility condition.

  • 🛡️ Risk-Controlled Expansion — Designed for margin-safe balance compounding.

🧩 Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Grid_Pips Distance between price levels 50
Lots Lot size per grid step 1.00
Max_Leverage Broker leverage (simulation) 500
Start_Balance Starting balance (for projected balance calc) 50 000
Auto_Hedge Enable automatic initial hedge true
Show_Debug Display balance/equity statistics true

📊 Example Projection

Projected Balance = Balance + ([Balance × Leverage 100 000 × Lot × 2.5] × GridPips × 10 × Lot)

With $50 000 @ 1:500 leverage and 50 pip grid → Balance can rise to ≈ $133 000 while equity remains $50 000.

💼 Use Cases

  • Traders exploring hedged grid systems and market-neutral models.

  • Quant developers researching balance-leverage dynamics.

  • Advanced users seeking equity-flat / balance-growing systems.

  • Theoreticians testing “infinite leverage” concepts in safe demo environments.

💰 Price

🎯 Introductory Offer — $250
📍 One-time purchase · Lifetime updates

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is an experimental implementation of the Leverage-to-Balance concept.
It does not predict markets or guarantee profits. Use only on demo or research accounts until you fully understand balance-hedging mechanics, swap/spread implications, and broker margin models.
Not suitable for regulated fund deployment or capital management without independent risk validation.

🧩 Technical Info

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Language: MQL5

  • Execution: Market, Instant, Exchange

  • Pairs: Any Major / Indices / Gold / Crypto (Spread < 5 pips recommended)

  • Timeframes: All

  • Account Type: Hedging required

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500

📜 Summary

“Liberatus Machina EA is not a signal-based system.
It is a mathematical machine that converts leverage into structured balance.
When others chase direction, you harness equilibrium.”


