EaInfoMaster

EA Info Display Master

Stop clicking through charts to find your EA configurations!

Get a complete overview of all running Expert Advisors with their symbols and magic numbers in seconds.

Managing multiple EAs across different symbols? Monitoring performance on FX Blue or other platforms? This tool instantly displays:

  • All running EA names
  • Their symbols and magic numbers
  • Account details (number, broker, currency)
  • Direct FX Blue statistics links (other provider will follow! Tell me what you need)
  • Excel-ready format - copy & paste into spreadsheets!

Perfect for traders who:

  • Run multiple EAs on different symbols
  • Need quick access to FX Blue statistics
  • Want organized documentation of their trading setup
  • Manage several accounts

📊 Features

Instant Overview - Scans all charts and shows EA configurations ✅ FX Blue Integration - Auto-generates statistics links per magic number ✅ Combined Overview Link - One link for all your EAs together ✅ Excel Export Ready - Tab-separated output for easy documentation ✅ Account Information - Shows broker, account number, and currency ✅ No Duplicates - Smart detection of unique EA configurations

 How to Use

  1. Drop the script on any chart
  2. Enter your FX Blue username (optional - leave blank if not using FX Blue)
  3. Click OK

That's it! You'll get:

  • A popup with all EA information
  • Terminal output with Excel-friendly format
  • Direct clickable FX Blue links

Excel Export

Simply copy the tab-separated section from the terminal output and paste into Excel or Google Sheets. Headers and data will automatically align into columns!

 Output Example

Account: 12345678 | Broker: Your Broker | Currency: USD Total: 5 EA Configuration(s) | Charts: 8 | Positions: 12 EXCEL COPY (Tab-separated): Account Broker EA Name Symbol Magic FX Blue Link 12345678 Your Broker NetRunner-V158 EURUSD 853 https://www.fxblue.com/users/yourname/stats?magic=853 12345678 Your Broker NetRunner-V158 GBPUSD 852 https://www.fxblue.com/users/yourname/stats?magic=852 ... FX BLUE OVERVIEW LINK (All EAs): https://www.fxblue.com/users/yourname/stats?magic=853,852,851,850,854

 Pro Tips

  • Run the script whenever you add/remove EAs to update your documentation
  • Keep the Excel export to track your EA setup history
  • Use the overview link to monitor all EAs at once on FX Blue
  • Works with any number of EAs and charts
  • MetaTrader 5
  • At least one EA running on a chart
  • FX Blue username (optional, for statistics links)

 Perfect For

  • Professional traders managing multiple strategies
  • Account managers tracking several EAs
  • Anyone documenting their trading setup
  • Quick access to FX Blue performance stats


Önerilen ürünler
CloseByLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Yardımcı programlar
CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Usage: Run the Expert Advisor on a chart. Input Parameters:  Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish); Profit in the currency  - profit in points; Loss in the currency  - loss in p
FREE
MT5 Change All Chart TimeFrames
Lee Sullivan
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This script is for changing all open tabs/charts at once on MetaTrader 5 using the drop-down box once the script has been initialized. It has all the standard timeframes available to be selected for MetaTrader 5. This is an individual script for all timeframes. You will need to select the timeframe you want all charts to go. Please watch the video for the installation instructions. 
Assistant AutoClose Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Yardımcı programlar
This is an analogue of the   Virtual   Stop Loss / Take Profit Features: automatic closing of trades by profit/loss points/money the number of deals and the total profit for the Symbol Auto close deals by profit / loss (analogue of virtual StopLoss / TakeProfit): mode: Off; by profit / loss in points by profit / loss in the deposit currency Types of deals: Buy and sell only Buy only Sell set conditions for closing by profit per trade set conditions for closing at a loss per trade Attention: t
MT5 to Telegram Repeater
Stepan Sinic
Yardımcı programlar
### FTBP Telegram Paneli - Grafik Üzerindeki Bildirim Merkeziniz **FTBP Telegram Paneli** sadece bir Uzman Danışman değil, aynı zamanda işlemler hakkında Telegram üzerinden anında bildirim almak ve terminalin görsel stilini yönetmek isteyen yatırımcılar için tam özellikli bir araçtır. Ürün tamamen ücretsizdir! ### Ana Özellikler * **Anlık Telegram Bildirimleri:** Sembol, hacim ve finansal sonuç dahil olmak üzere her açılan ve kapanan işlem için uyarılar alın. * **Etkileşimli Kontrol Paneli:*
AutoCloseTPSL
Calvin Andrew Jenkins
Yardımcı programlar
Expert advisor that automatically closes all open positions when a specific profit amount or loss amount is reached. The profit and loss amounts are configurable inputs and can be set when attaching the EA to a chart. This EA has proven to be useful in high quantity trading strategies to control and minimize risk. The EA works for all account currencies and is designed to close out all trades once the desired profit or loss is hit.
Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tick Scalper «Tick Scalper» Saf fiyat hareketi, göstergesiz. Daima StopLoss/TakeProfit sabitler ve pozisyonları TrailingStop ile takip eder.   Temel Parametreler Parametre Varsayılan Değer Açıklama TakeProfit — Sabit TakeProfit (pip cinsinden). StopLoss — Sabit StopLoss (pip cinsinden). TrailingStop — Pozisyonları takip etmek için TrailingStop mesafesi (pip cinsinden). cSeconds — Sinyal kontrol aralığı (saniye cinsinden). MinPriceShot — Sinyali etkinleştirmek için minimum fiyat hareketi
FTMO Risk Manager
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
FTMO Risk Manager EA is designed to provide unparalleled protection for your trading account by securing you against common yet often overlooked drawdown risks that can result in account loss. This EA safeguards against three critical threats: Equity Drawdown Protection : The EA actively monitors your equity and ensures that if it falls below your set daily loss limit (e.g., 4% or 4.5%), it immediately closes all open positions. This prevents you from breaching FTMO's daily drawdown rules based
Daikoku MT5
Imamudin Alimuradov
Uzman Danışmanlar
İş sistemi, danışman trend!!! ertelenmiş siparişlerin düzenlenmesi ve düzenlenmesi ile zaman periyodunun fiyat ortalaması alınır.  Sistem, yıllarca gerçek bir hesapta ticaret yaptığım için kendini kanıtladı. Ve bu stratejiyi denemeniz için bir danışman yazdım!!! Promosyon fiyatı 15.03.2023'e kadar +50'den sonra 350 dolara kadar      Birden fazla döviz çiftindeki ayarları kullanmak isterseniz, EAAset dosyası.Tüm döviz çiftleri için ortak ayarlara sahip txt, yol boyunca Files klasörüne yerleştiril
FXer MT5
Domeran OU
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
An EA to export trading history for FXer - Journaling and Analytics. fxer.net Register Create an API token Put EA on any chart (any TF is fine) Fill in the API token Follow analytics for better trading At FXer, our mission is clear: to empower traders like you with the tools needed to excel in the ever-changing world of trading. We are committed to providing top-tier, data-driven market analysis and trading intelligence, ensuring you can make well-informed decisions, manage risks effectively, an
FREE
ATRStopLoss
Maksim Zakharov
Yardımcı programlar
The ATRStopLoss Expert Advisor determines where best to put a stop relative to the current price. How it works ATRStopLoss gets the size of ATR for the selected period ATRStopLoss draws Stop-Loss levels from the current price with the size of the ATR. As the price and the timeframe change, ATRStopLoss also adjusts the Stop-Loss levels. Settings MA_Period - period of the ATR MA_Timeframe - ATR timeframe
Breakeven Quick SL
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Başa baş seviyeleri: SL'yi tek tıkla hareket ettirin. Mevcut karı kaybetmekten kaçının Bu araçla, tek tıkla hızlıca karınızı koruyabilirsiniz. Kısa vadeli işlemler için özellikle önemlidir. Ofset seçeneği de mevcuttur. Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil | Sorularınız için bana ulaşın | MT4 versiyonu SL seviyelerini nasıl hareket ettirilir: 1. Belirli bir [Sembol] belirtin veya [TÜM] Sembolleri seçin. 2. Başa baş uygulamak istediğiniz işlem türünü seçin: [TÜM]: tüm aktif işlemler
Euro Grid Sniper
Yu Yi Lin
Uzman Danışmanlar
For more details, performance records, and strategy breakdown, please visit:   [ https://eruo-grid-sniper.vercel.app ] --- ### Overview EuroGridSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA uses a dynamic grid-based trading strategy optimized for trending and ranging market conditions. It combines technical price levels with volatility filters to increase the probability of successful trades. --- ### ️ Key Features - Smart grid algo
FREE
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Yardımcı programlar
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
Gold Surge
Sergey Fateev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Surge Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now. live signal Recommendations Currency Pair : XAUUSD Time Frames : Any Minimum Deposit : $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : Tickmill, Fusion Marketing To achieve the best results, it is cruc
PositionGroupClose
Andrej Nikitin
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor performs closure of several positions. Positions are grouped by type. You can select the position of largest profit(losses). It is possible to form groups at random. Эксперт выполняет торговые операции группового закрытия позиций. Позиции группируются по типу. Можно выбрать один из трех параметров: filter Off. Buy only. Sell only. Можно отбирать позиции по величине прибыли(убыткам). filter Off. Wins only. Losses only. и/или задать порог по достигнутой прибыли(убыткам). Есть в
DeletePendingOrderTune
Konstantin Chernov
Yardımcı programlar
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of messages displayed (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Use Magic: (0 - ignore Magic, else - only this Magic) - if set to zero, the magic number is not considered. Otherwise the script deletes only orders wit
Position Optimizer EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Yardımcı programlar
PosiOptimizer EA - Smart Hedging Position Optimizer Overview PosiOptimizer EA is a sophisticated position management tool designed to optimize hedging strategies by intelligently closing counter-directional order pairs. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms including K-means clustering, hash maps, and Sharpe ratio analysis to identify and close the most optimal position pairs while maintaining controlled drawdown and desired buy/sell ratios. Key Features Advanced Pairing Algorithms The EA
FREE
SimpleWizard
Paolo Miocchi
Yardımcı programlar
The SimpleWizard (SWZ)   is an Expert Advisor (EA) to be loaded on the chart and that create an interactive panel from which the trader can execute market orders (on the chart symbol), while keeping easily under control both the risk and the margin levels at the same time. It is possible to pre-fix both the trade risk and the reward as percentages of the Balance and to have displayed, according to the type of order (market buy or sell), the corresponding Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) level
Keys Close
Zakaria El Findali
Yardımcı programlar
The E.A listens for keyboard events and performs specific actions based on the keys that are pressed. When the "C" key is pressed, the script iterates through all open positions and closes them. When the "D" key is pressed, the script iterates through all pending orders and deletes them. This E.A could be useful for traders who want to quickly close all open positions or delete all pending orders with a single keystroke. and specially in times of strong news.  if you are SCALPER facing many Prof
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Yardımcı programlar
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
DAX Range BreakOut EA
Samuel Masumbuko Aganze
Uzman Danışmanlar
Le DAX Range BreakOut EA est un expert advisor développé spécifiquement pour le marché allemand DAX (GER40). Conçu pour capturer les mouvements de prix après des périodes de consolidation, ce robot utilise une stratégie de breakout basée sur les ranges horaires, avec des fonctionnalités avancées pour gérer le risque et maximiser les profits. Il est recommandé d’utiliser le DAX avec les paramètres par défaut pour un rendement optimal. Contrairement à de nombreux autres programmes du marché MQL5,
The Last Fractals MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals,   is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it y
KoryuBureiku
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Koryu Bureiku EA: Zaman Aralığı Breakoutları için Tam Çözüm Koryu Bureiku EA, zaman aralığı breakout stratejilerine dayanan güçlü bir ticaret aracıdır. Tokyo seansı sırasında fiyat aralıklarını belirler ve Londra ve New York seanslarında breakout işlemleri yapar. Hassas işlem yönetimi ve gelişmiş risk kontrolü sunan bu EA, her seviyedeki yatırımcı için uygundur. Ticaretin verimliliğini ve kârlılığını maksimize etmek için optimize edilmiştir. Başlıca Özellikler Dinamik Lot Boyutu : Risk profilin
FREE
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
Doushoku samourai
Tony Andre Gilbekt Arnoult
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description des paramètres : Doushoku samourai est un robot trading adapté pour du trading semi-automatisé. Il utilise une moyenne mobile pour déterminer les ordres qu'il doit passer. Si le prix actuel est au-dessus de la moyenne mobile, il achète. Si le prix actuel est en-dessous de la moyenne mobile, il vend. Le calcul du take-profit (ou target) est déterminée en points (0.1 PIP). Il est le résultat de la différence entre un prix choisi nb bougies dans le passé et le prix de la dernière boug
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
News Stopper
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
News Stopper MT5, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir yardımcı Uzman Danışman olup, yaklaşan bir haber olayı tespit edildiğinde işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatarak korumayı amaçlar. Bu araç, hem manuel hem de EA tarafından yönetilen işlemleri kontrol eder, farklı haber etki seviyelerini işlemek ve haber duyurularından kaynaklanan volatil piyasa koşullarında portföyünüzü korumak için yapılandırılabilir seçenekler sunar. News Stopper demo sürümünü buradan indirin ve demo hesabınızda test edin: News
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (196)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (559)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.93 (111)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $70 kopya: 1/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açı
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (90)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe, Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri çi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade – Akıllı, Basit ve Güçlü İşlem Yönetimi Easy Trade, riski kontrol altında tutmak ve işlemleri sorunsuz gerçekleştirmek isteyen MetaTrader kullanıcıları için hepsi bir arada işlem yönetim çözümüdür. Gerçek kullanıcı geri bildirimleriyle sıfırdan tasarlanan Easy Trade, işlemleri birden fazla sembolde yürütmeyi, izlemeyi ve yönetmeyi kolaylaştırır – iş akışınızı karmaşıklaştırmadan. İster manuel olarak scalping yapın ister küçük bir işlem portföyü yönetin, Easy Trade dikkatinizi olması
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (71)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Profit or Loss Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 5'te pozisyonları kapatmak.   Takip eden CloseIfProfitorLoss Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş)   etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı   hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ) , tüm sembolleri veya sadece mevcut sembolü   kapatma ve hesaplama (Tüm Semboller), kar için takip   etmeyi   etkinleştir (Sondaki Kar) Pozisyonlar, mevduat para birimi, puan, % ve geri çekilme cinsinden   bir değere göre kapatıl
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Göstergeler
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
ChartChaos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Yardımcı programlar
A MetaTrader 5 script that automatically closes all charts except for a specified number to keep open. Simply enter numbers like   1,2,5,10   to keep those corresponding charts open, or a single number (e.g.,   3 ) to keep the first 3 charts open. All other charts are closed in one action, helping you manage multiple open positions with ease. Perfect for decluttering your workspace and focusing on the charts that matter most. Source Code here:  https://github.com/pwn-forex/ChartChaos Youtube T
FREE
Swap Detector
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Yardımcı programlar
The Swap Detector is an essential MQL4 utility that displays the swap costs of any instrument when applied to a chart. It helps traders make informed decisions by visually indicating the swap value in customizable colors— green for positive (good) and red for negative (bad) by default. This tool ensures transparency in overnight holding costs, enabling better trade planning and risk management
FREE
SwapSort
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Yardımcı programlar
Swap Sort is an MQL5 script designed for traders and investors to streamline their decision-making process by efficiently analyzing and organizing swap fees for financial instruments. This tool is ideal for professionals who want to optimize their trading strategies by minimizing costs and maximizing profits. Swap fees can significantly impact the success or failure of a trade, as high fees can erode profits over time, while favorable swaps can enhance returns for positions held overnigh. Wit
ADR Levels Plus
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Göstergeler
Uncover the market’s secret zones with the ADR Levels+ Indicator. This dynamic tool plots ADR extension levels at 100%, 125%, 150%, and 200% right on your chart. In most cases, price dances between these boundaries—but when it breaks out, it often signals a prime opportunity for a mean reversion trade or the start of an evolving trend. Plus, an integrated alarm system triggers as soon as these key levels are reached, ensuring you never miss a lucrative trading opportunity. Elevate your strategy
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt