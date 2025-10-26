Cascade Champion Happy 5 Happy Live

Title:

Powerful Expert Advisor for Automated Multi-Asset Trading

Product Description:

This Expert Advisor is designed for trading five independent financial instruments and is now available for purchase. The covered markets include GOLD, BRENT, EURUSD, Dow Jones, and DAX.

Trading Strategy:

Risk Reduction: The strategy focuses on minimizing risk early to protect capital.

Trend Utilization: At the same time, it allows for optimal exploitation of trending positions.

Timeframe: Trading is performed on the 15-minute chart .

Smart Adaptation: Each symbol has its own Magic Number. The EA automatically detects the traded instrument (even across different brokers) and precisely adjusts specific parameters such as grid spacing, re-entry strategy, and exit logic.

Technology & Development:

Complexity: This is a highly sophisticated system developed over several years.

Uniqueness: There is no comparable solution available on the market.

High Code Quality: With more than 2,400 lines of code , the EA includes extensive safety features that protect against unexpected events such as power failures or computer crashes.

Durability: The system is built for long-term and reliable operation.

Operation & Risk Management:

Ease of Use: Simply attach the robot to the 15-minute chart of the respective symbol — trading is fully automated.

Default Risk Setting: The standard risk management is configured at 5% .

Beginner Recommendation: Start on smaller accounts with EURUSD, which has the lowest margin requirements. You can gradually activate the other instruments as desired.

Contact & Transparency:

For any questions or further information, feel free to get in touch. Backtest results and additional details are available upon request. This system stands for honest and transparent performance.

Contact Person:

Sebastian