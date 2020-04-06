Cascade Champion Happy 5 Happy Live

Title:
Powerful Expert Advisor for Automated Multi-Asset Trading

Product Description:
This Expert Advisor is designed for trading five independent financial instruments and is now available for purchase. The covered markets include GOLD, BRENT, EURUSD, Dow Jones, and DAX.

Trading Strategy:

  • Risk Reduction: The strategy focuses on minimizing risk early to protect capital.

  • Trend Utilization: At the same time, it allows for optimal exploitation of trending positions.

  • Timeframe: Trading is performed on the 15-minute chart.

  • Smart Adaptation: Each symbol has its own Magic Number. The EA automatically detects the traded instrument (even across different brokers) and precisely adjusts specific parameters such as grid spacing, re-entry strategy, and exit logic.

Technology & Development:

  • Complexity: This is a highly sophisticated system developed over several years.

  • Uniqueness: There is no comparable solution available on the market.

  • High Code Quality: With more than 2,400 lines of code, the EA includes extensive safety features that protect against unexpected events such as power failures or computer crashes.

  • Durability: The system is built for long-term and reliable operation.

Operation & Risk Management:

  • Ease of Use: Simply attach the robot to the 15-minute chart of the respective symbol — trading is fully automated.

  • Default Risk Setting: The standard risk management is configured at 5%.

  • Beginner Recommendation: Start on smaller accounts with EURUSD, which has the lowest margin requirements. You can gradually activate the other instruments as desired.

Contact & Transparency:
For any questions or further information, feel free to get in touch. Backtest results and additional details are available upon request. This system stands for honest and transparent performance.

Contact Person:
Sebastian


おすすめのプロダクト
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
エキスパート
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
エキスパート
HFT KING EA のご紹介 - トレーディングの究極の HFT KING!この完全に自動化された高頻度取引システムは、高度なアルゴリズムと最先端の機能により、お客様の取引体験に革命をもたらすように設計されています。 HFT King は、テクニカル分析、人工知能、高頻度取引、機械学習を独自に組み合わせて、トレーダーに信頼性が高く収益性の高い取引シグナルを提供します。 HFT King の最先端テクノロジーは、取引機会の特定、市場動向の分析、取引の正確な実行に非常に効果的です。 EA の強力なエントリーおよびエグジット ロジックはバークローズのみで動作し、市場ノイズを排除し、スピードを最適化し、ストップロスハンティングを回避し、将来的に信頼性が高く安定した利益を保証します。 高頻度取引の究極の王様の次の高レベルに挑戦する準備をしてください!最先端のテクノロジーと高度な取引機能のパワーを体験してください。 推奨事項: 通貨ペア: XAUUSD 時間枠: M15 最低入金額 : $1000 ブローカー アカウント タイプ: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い Razor を
Elirox Trading EA
Gerry Rios
エキスパート
Welcome, Trader!  Are you looking for an EA that trades with the precision of a seasoned investor and the intelligence of advanced automation? Introducing Elirox Trading EA — a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and long-term growth . Built on cutting-edge Reversal , Elirox Trading EA meticulously analyzes market structures, identifies critical turning points, and executes trades only under the most favorable conditions . Specifically optimized
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
エキスパート
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
エキスパート
Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたスマートアドバイザーです。Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたインテリジェントなアドバイザーであり、段階的なポジション増加と市場への動的な適応を備えた双方向注文ロック戦略を実行する高度なトレーディングアドバイザーです。 ラウンドロックの利点： ポジションロックによるリスク管理、 市場のトレンド分野におけるダイナミックなボリューム成長、 制限に応じた柔軟な動作設定、 フラットとトレンドのフェーズに適しており、それぞれの状況で結果を最適化します。 保護メカニズムを備えた平均化戦略とグリッドアプローチの自動化。 MT4バージョン -> こちら / トラブルシューティング -> こちら アドバイザーは、反対方向の注文を2つオープンします。そのうちの1つが利益確定で決済されると、2つの注文が再度オープンされます。注文量は、Multiplier_Volume乗数のボリュームとアドバイザーがオープンした注文数に応じて増加します。新しいオープンペアごとに、同数の注文がオープンされ、互いにロックされます。同じ種
Aristocrat EA
Gabriel Siljevinac
エキスパート
Aristocrat EA is a sophisticated grid bot designed to navigate the the harsh and unforgiving market with precision and agility. This AI-driven software embodies the essence of efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making it stand out as one of the best grid bots in the trading scene. This EA stands out from other grid systems by its risk management system and multi-currency trading on one chart. Advantages of Aristocrat EA : Advanced grid trading system with AI optimizing the strategy ba
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
エキスパート
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
エキスパート
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
エキスパート
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
Ronin MT4
Agus Santoso
エキスパート
MT4バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/139325 MT5バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/139326 RONIN EA – 高精度ワンショット取引 RONINは、精度、コントロール、効率性を重視するトレーダーのために開発された、規律正しく強力なエキスパートアドバイザーです。孤高の侍の精神にインスパイアされたRONINは、ブルズパワー、ベアーズパワー、そしてアリゲーターインジケーターを巧みに組み合わせ、シングルエントリー取引を実行します。このEAは、マーチンゲール法、グリッド法、平均化法といったリスクの高い戦略に頼ることなく、明確なトレンド確認とモメンタムシグナルを用いて、自信を持って市場に参入できるように設計されています。 主な機能： ワンショット戦略：シグナルごとに1取引のみ – クリーンでコントロールされた、最小限のドローダウン インジケーターベースのロジック： Bulls Powerは強気のモメンタムを裏付けます。 Bears Powerは弱気
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
エキスパート
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
エキスパート
Indicementへようこそ！ プロップファーム準備完了! -> セットファイルを ここからダウンロード ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです! 最終価格: 990ドル NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT は、 専門的な取引アルゴリズムの作成における私の 15 年間の経験をインデックス市場にもたらします。 EA は、最適なエントリー価格を見つけるために非常によく考えられたアルゴリズムを使用し、取引のリスクを分散するために内部で複数の戦略を実行します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリング ストップロスとトレーリング テイクプロフィットも使用します。 このシス
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
エキスパート
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
エキスパート
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
NorthSea MT4
Mark Taylor
エキスパート
Introducing the " NorthSea EA " an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs " AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD ". Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, " NorthSea EA " incorporates a fully independent   Decision Engine   coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance. Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy t
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
エキスパート
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
EA Dance gbpjpy h1 Mini
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for GBPJPY / MT4 platform. Timeframe H1 This is a smaller version of my full advisor: EA Dance GBPJPY H1 MT4 The Mini version has an important part of the strategies. The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains six profitable trading strategies specifically for GBPJPY . Each strategy has a stop loss. Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500 (when trading with Risk Management = 2% per trade. The risk per trade is set to 2% (in the advisor sett
Accuwiser
Arash Nikniazi
エキスパート
Accuwiser Expert Advisor We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert. The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend. Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only dif
Gold tendance
Hamady Yacouba Diallo
エキスパート
GOLD Tendance est un robot de trading 100 % automatique spécialement développé pour le marché de l’or ( XAUUSD ). Il analyse en continu les conditions du marché afin d’identifier des opportunités de trading sur des phases de volatilité maîtrisée. Le robot est conçu pour fonctionner de manière autonome, sans intervention humaine, tout en intégrant des règles strictes de protection du capital. ️ Fonctionnalités principales Trading entièrement automatique Spécialisé XAUUSD (Gold) Analyse de la ten
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
エキスパート
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (18)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUS
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
エキスパート
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
エキスパート
深層学習が金の取引を再構築し、インテリジェントアシスタントが庭師のように取引の庭を手入れします。「ゴールドガーデン」EAは、深層学習の知的技術を採用し、20年分のデータトレーニングにより、戦略のパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。これにより、取引がより簡単でインテリジェントになります。一緒にインテリジェント化の時代を切り開き、取引を幸せな庭園に変えましょう。これはあなただけのGold Garden Stewardになります。 MT5バージョン： Gold Garden MT5   618セール、期間限定で200ドル割引 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得ることができます。詳細についてはお問い合わせください。 現在の発売記念価格は699ドルで、販売目標に達すると999ドルに値上げされます。 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
エキスパート
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 Live Signal この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジッ
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
エキスパート
ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック 本EAは初期段階の特別価格で提供されています。販売数の増加に伴い価格は段階的に上昇し、将来的に値下げされることはありません。早期購入者ほど有利な価格で導入できます。 KT Gold Drift EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Drift EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に使用している現実的な取引手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さではなく、長期的な安定性と一貫性を重視しています。 本EAは長期運用を前提としています。最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロの取引と同様に、損失週や損失月が発生することもありますが、それは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは長期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッドやマーチンゲール型EAは初期に利益を出しますが、最終的に口座破綻に至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを避け、安定した成長を目的として設計されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Drift EAは、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のH4時間
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
エキスパート
この価格での在庫は残り 1/5 点のみ ---> 次回の価格 250$ // MT5バージョン Gold King AIは、強化学習を活用して堅牢な取引アルゴリズムの構築、トレーニング、評価、展開に特化したオープンソースのPythonフレームワーク「TensorTrade」を使用して作成されました。 このアルゴリズムはニューヨーク取引セッション中に動作します。市場を数時間分析して注目すべき領域を特定した後、価格が到達した際に実行される待機注文を配置します。これにより、利益を確定するためのトレーリングプロフィットが迅速に活性化されます。また、損失が発生した後に活性化される「スマートリカバリー」という第2の戦略も備えています。この戦略では、損失の一部を補填するためにやや大きな注文を実行します。 ご注意ください：ニューラルネットワークは、AIを最新状態に保つため、4～5ヶ月ごとに最新の歴史的データを使用してトレーニングされます。 このロボットは、マーチンゲールやヘッジングのような有害なリスク管理手法を使用しません。代わりに、すべての取引はトレーリングテイクプロフィットとストップロスで保護さ
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
エキスパート
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
エキスパート
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
エキスパート
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 完全に自動化されたマルチペア取引システム - 非常に安全で着実に成長しています。 この収益性の高いスキャルピング EA は、現在市場で最も安定したシステムの 1 つです - 1 か月あたり約 70 ～ 100 回の取引が必要です。 テストと取引用のEA設定ファイルをダウンロードしてください: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA の機能: - 追加のスプレッド設定。 - 調整可能なボラティリティ適応ストップロス。 - ロング/ショートの SWAP 表示。 - 固定 SL オプション。 - システムは安全で、グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な方法は使用していません。各注文には、アカウント保護用の独自の SL があります。 - この EA は非常にユーザーフレンドリーで、Forex のプロと初心者の両方が
XGen AI Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
XGen AI Scalper MT4 | AI搭載自動取引システム XGen AI Scalperは、中核アーキテクチャに直接統合されたニューラルネットワークベースのアルゴリズムを備えた高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。本システムは機械学習パターンを活用し、あらゆる取引商品において高確率の市場エントリーポイントを特定します。 主な特徴 ユニバーサル互換性 全通貨ペア、貴金属、仮想通貨、指数に対応 スキャルピング推奨時間枠：M5およびM15 トレンド相場とレンジ相場の両方に最適化 先進AI技術 ニューラルネットワーク統合型独自波動スキャンアルゴリズム 市場状況に基づくリアルタイム適応学習 コード構造に組み込まれたAI駆動型意思決定プロセス 自動パターン認識とトレンド分析 プロフェッショナルな取引管理 口座残高に基づく適応型ポジションサイジング ボラティリティに連動する動的トレーリングストップ 精度向上のための複数時間軸確認 最適執行のための統合スプレッドフィルタリング コントロールパネル リアルタイム口座指標とパフォーマンス統計 AI市場解釈を示す波形可視化 完全な取
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
エキスパート
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.74 (91)
エキスパート
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
XAU FLUX - プロフェッショナル金スキャルピング専門アドバイザー XAU FLUXは、金市場における迅速かつ規律ある取引のために設計されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。日々の小さな価格変動から安定した利益を得ようとするトレーダー向けに開発されています。 主な特徴: XAU FLUXは、M1およびM5時間足で動作する高度なスキャルピングシステムを採用し、市場における微細な機会を評価します。EAは市場状況を継続的に分析し、適切なエントリーポイントを特定して自動的に取引を開始します。 リスク管理と資本保護: EAはダイナミックなトレーリングストップ機構で全てのオープンポジションを保護します。これにより、不利な相場変動時の損失を最小限に抑えつつ利益を確保します。スプレッド制御とボラティリティフィルターにより、適切な市場条件下でのみ取引が実行されます。 口座成長の可能性: XAU FLUXは少額ロットから始め、口座を着実に成長させるのに最適です。日々の小さな利益を積み重ねることで持続可能な長期リターンを目指します。口座の安全性を優先し、攻撃的なマーチンゲールやグリッドシステ
作者のその他のプロダクト
CascadeChampion 5 for LIVE
Sebastian Hantschel
エキスパート
Title: Powerful Expert Advisor for Automated Multi-Asset Trading Product Description: This Expert Advisor is designed for trading five independent financial instruments and is now available for purchase. The covered markets include GOLD, BRENT, EURUSD, Dow Jones, and DAX . Trading Strategy: Risk Reduction: The strategy focuses on minimizing risk early to protect capital. Trend Utilization: At the same time, it allows for optimal exploitation of trending positions. Timeframe: Trading is perform
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信